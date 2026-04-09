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Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for April 9th–13th, 2026

News Staff
By News Staff
Mostly Sunny

Clarksville Weather ForecastClarksville, TN – Residents across Clarksville and Montgomery County can expect a stretch of warm, sunny spring weather heading into the weekend, with temperatures steadily climbing into the 80s before a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms returns early next week.

Thursday brings bright and sunny conditions across the area, with afternoon highs reaching near 77 degrees as a light south wind between 5 to 10 mph moves through the region.

Clear and calm conditions continue into Thursday night, with mostly clear skies and temperatures dropping to around 51 degrees under a gentle south-southeast breeze.

Friday will warm up even more, featuring sunny skies and a high near 80 degrees, with a southwest wind between 5 to 10 mph adding a mild spring feel.

Clouds begin to increase slightly Friday night, becoming partly cloudy with a low around 56 degrees as winds ease and become calm.

Heading into the weekend, Saturday looks ideal for outdoor plans with sunny skies and a high near 83 degrees, accompanied by calm winds throughout the day.

Saturday night remains quiet and mostly clear, with temperatures settling near 58 degrees as a light south-southeast wind develops.

Sunday continues the warming trend, turning mostly sunny with a high near 84 degrees, while south-southwest winds increase to 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Cloud cover builds Sunday night, becoming mostly cloudy with a warmer low around 68 degrees and breezy south winds gusting up to 20 mph.

By Monday, rain chances return to the forecast with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1:00pm, followed by partly sunny skies and a high near 84 degrees.

Monday night stays mostly cloudy and mild, with temperatures holding around 68 degrees.

Overall, Clarksville and Montgomery County will enjoy a pleasant stretch of spring weather through the weekend, making it a great time for outdoor activities before the possibility of rain moves back into the area early next week.

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