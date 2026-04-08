NASA’s Artemis II Astronauts Perform Key Exercises and System Checks on Flight Day 8

Florida – Aboard the Orion spacecraft, named Integrity, the Artemis II crew kicked off Flight Day 8 with “Under Pressure,” by Queen and David Bowie, and will prepare for two test objectives on their way home.

At wakeup, they were 200,278 miles from Earth and 83,549 miles from the Moon. The crew also received a message from CSA (Canadian Space Agency).

Staying Healthy

NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, and CSA astronaut Jeremy Hansen, will complete their daily flywheel exercise session as part of the mission’s fitness regimen.

The flywheel uses a cable‑based system that supports both aerobic workouts, like rowing, and resistive movements, including squats and deadlifts.

Orthostatic Intolerance Garment Testing

All four crew members will take turns testing and evaluating the orthostatic intolerance garment worn under the Orion Crew Survival System suit, which helps astronauts maintain blood pressure and circulation during the transition back to Earth’s gravity.

After extended time in microgravity, some astronauts experience orthostatic intolerance, a condition that can make it difficult to stand upright without dizziness or fainting. The garment applies lower‑body compression to counteract this effect and support a safe return.

Hello from Artemis II

Media will have an opportunity at 10:45pm ET to speak with the crew following their historic flyby around the Moon. To join the call virtually, media must RSVP no later than 1 p.m.

Taking Control of Orion

After their midday meal, crew will take control of Orion around 10:55 p.m. for another manual piloting demonstration.

Using Orion’s field of view window, the crew will center a designated target and then guide the spacecraft to a tail‑to‑Sun attitude. The test more data about the handling qualities and guidance, navigation, and control systems. By manually piloting the capsule to a tail-to-sun attitude, the crew can manage thermal conditions and power generation.

The crew completed a similar piloting demonstration earlier in the mission and also during the proximity operations demonstration.

Preparing for Splashdown

Looking ahead to Thursday, the crew and flight control teams will begin preparing the cabin and studying entry procedures ahead of splashdown. The crew will start stowing equipment and installing their seats to ensure all items are secured for re-entry.

To prepare the cabin for entry, the teams opted to forego the originally planned shielding deployment demonstration.

NASA is targeting splashdown at 8:07pm (5:07pm PDT) Friday, April 10th, off the coast of San Diego. The agency will continue to provide updates on splashdown during the daily mission briefing. Wednesday’s briefing is at 5:00pm and can be seen on NASA’s 24/7 coverage on the agency’s YouTube channel.

Watch live return coverage on NASA+, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Netflix, HBO Max, Discovery+, Peacoc and Roku starting at 6:30pm. Learn how to stream NASA content through a variety of online platforms, including social media.

Coverage will continue until NASA and Department of War personnel safely assist the crew out of Orion and transport them to the USS John P. Murtha.

View the latest imagery from the Artemis II mission on our Artemis II Multimedia Resource Page. Please follow @NASAArtemis on X, Facebook, and Instagram for real-time updates. Live mission coverage is available on NASA’s YouTube channel.