Spring Creek Parkway Enters Phase 2 as Major Clarksville Road Project Advances

This is the second in a series of articles updating the City of Clarksville’s Transportation 2020+ master plan and phased implementation, at its five-year anniversary.

Clarksville, TN – One of the signature projects of the comprehensive, citywide Transportation 2020+ master plan for Clarksville road improvements is an entirely-new City of Clarksville street, Spring Creek Parkway.

This street, once completed, will serve as a relief valve for motorists traveling on the central portion of the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)’s Trenton Road.

Spring Creek Parkway will serve an estimated 40,000 vehicles per day, as a four-lane, divided highway with street lights, a 10-feet-wide multi-use path, 5-feet-wide sidewalks, and a bridge over Spring Creek to be called the “Elester Garner Chapter of the Triple Nickel Bridge,” in honor of the nation’s first, all-black U.S. Army parachute infantry test platoon, company, and battalion.

The entirety of Spring Creek Parkway spans from Trenton Road to another TDOT highway, Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, and will have traffic signals on both ends.

Phase 1 of the project extending from Trenton Road to near Spring Creek is complete. The cost of the initial phase was $14.4 million.

Phase 2 of Spring Creek Parkway is in the latter stages of construction and comes at an additional cost of $28.5 million, including the new bridge.

“Nothing underscores the purpose of the comprehensive Transportation 2020+ roadmap for managing the future of our transportation infrastructure quite like Spring Creek Parkway, which is why it stands out as a signature project of the full master plan,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

“What we get with Spring Creek Parkway is an entirely-new City street that directly attacks some of the most challenging traffic concerns we have. We are proud of the progress that has been made to this point, and look forward to its final completion,” Mayor Pitts said.

Spring Creek Parkway is one of many components of Transportation 2020+, now in its fifth year of phased implementation. To view the full master plan, including project descriptions and mapping, visit www.clarksvilletn.gov/1043/Transportation-2020