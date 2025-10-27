56.6 F
Clarksville Obituary: Sis. Patricia Ann Smith

December 16th, 1954 — October 24th, 2025

Sis. Patricia Ann Smith
Sis. Patricia Ann Smith

Foston Funeral HomeClarksville, TN – The viewing for Sis. Patricia Ann Smith will be held Friday, October 31st, 2025, 12:00pm-4:00pm at Foston Funeral Home. Family present 5:00pm-7:00pm at Walnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Celebration of Life 12:00pm Saturday, November 1st, 2025, Walnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Interment Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, Hopkinsville, KY.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Sis. Patricia Ann Smith, please visit our flower store.
 
 

