Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Valve Replacement, Road Closure for Sango Road and surrounding areas

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and low water pressure for water valve replacement work on Tuesday, October 28th, 2025, at 10:00pm on Sango Road and surrounding areas.
Tuesday, October 28th 10:00pm to 3:00am on Wednesday, October 29th
- Sango Road (3512 Sango Road to Lake Pointe Drive)
- Sango Drive (Sango Road to Sango Crossing)
- Porter Hills Drive
- Robertcrest Road
- Austin Brian Court
- Sango Crossing
- Collum Way
Sango Road will be closed at 7:00pm from Annalise Drive to Veridian Drive. Traffic will be detoured Annalise Drive to South Woodson Road to avoid the work zone. Motorists are asked to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment.
The water valve replacement work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the road reopened by approximately 3:00am on Wednesday, October 29th.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com