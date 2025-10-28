56.6 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, October 28, 2025
HomeNewsClarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Valve Replacement, Road Closure for...
News

Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Valve Replacement, Road Closure for Sango Road and surrounding areas

Traffic Detour; Annalise Drive and South Woodson Road

News Staff
By News Staff
Road Closure

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and low water pressure for water valve replacement work on Tuesday, October 28th, 2025, at 10:00pm on Sango Road and surrounding areas.

Tuesday, October 28th 10:00pm to 3:00am on Wednesday, October 29th

  • Sango Road (3512 Sango Road to Lake Pointe Drive)
  • Sango Drive (Sango Road to Sango Crossing)
  • Porter Hills Drive
  • Robertcrest Road
  • Austin Brian Court
  • Sango Crossing
  • Collum Way

Sango Road will be closed at 7:00pm from Annalise Drive to Veridian Drive. Traffic will be detoured Annalise Drive to South Woodson Road to avoid the work zone. Motorists are asked to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment.

The water valve replacement work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the road reopened by approximately 3:00am on Wednesday, October 29th.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

Previous article
Clarksville Obituary: Sis. Patricia Ann Smith
Next article
APSU Athletics Reveals Exciting Promotions for Upcoming Men’s Basketball Season
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information