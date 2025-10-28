Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Valve Replacement, Road Closure for Sango Road and surrounding areas

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and low water pressure for water valve replacement work on Tuesday, October 28th, 2025, at 10:00pm on Sango Road and surrounding areas.

Tuesday, October 28th 10:00pm to 3:00am on Wednesday, October 29th

Sango Road (3512 Sango Road to Lake Pointe Drive)

Sango Drive (Sango Road to Sango Crossing)

Porter Hills Drive

Robertcrest Road

Austin Brian Court

Sango Crossing

Collum Way

Sango Road will be closed at 7:00pm from Annalise Drive to Veridian Drive. Traffic will be detoured Annalise Drive to South Woodson Road to avoid the work zone. Motorists are asked to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment.

The water valve replacement work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the road reopened by approximately 3:00am on Wednesday, October 29th.