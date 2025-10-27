APSU Athletics Reveals Exciting Promotions for Upcoming Men’s Basketball Season

Clarksville, TN – With tip-off of a Tuesday exhibition just over 24 hours away, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Athletics Department has announced the upcoming promotion for the men’s basketball team’s 2025-26 campaign.
From numerous giveaways, special recognitions, halftime performances, and much more, fans will not want to miss a second of Governors basketball on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.
The Governors offer a preview of their 2025-26 season tomorrow night with a 7:00pm exhibition against Middle Tennessee on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena. Next Monday, the Govs tip-off their season with a Monday 7:30pm contest against Bryan.
Additional information on each team’s upcoming promotions will be announced on social media and throughout the season.
Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 seasons are available on Ticketmaster.
For men’s basketball tickets, click HERE.
APSU Men’s Basketball Promo Schedule
- Oct. 28 vs. MTSU – Halloween Spooktacular
- Nov. 3 vs. Bryan – Clarksville’s Hometown Team Night
- Nov. 25 vs. Northern Illinois – Govs-Giving Night, Faculty & Staff Appreciation Night
- Dec. 12 vs. ETSU – Fan Appreciation Night, Jersey Night
- Dec. 28 vs. Fisk – Holiday Hoops, Coaching for Literacy, Toys-For-Tots Toy Drive
- Jan. 1 vs. North Florida – Red Out, 931
- Jan. 3 vs. Jacksonville – Youth Sports Day
- Jan. 15 vs. Eastern Kentucky – White Out, Heroes Night, First Responders Night
- Jan. 22 vs. Florida Gulf Coast – Throwback Thursday, Game Night, College of Business Night
- Jan. 24 vs. Stetson – Greek Night, International Students Game, Behavioral Health Sciences Game
- Feb. 4 vs. Lipscomb – Black Out, Students Appreciation Night, College of Arts & Letters Night
- Feb. 7 vs. North Alabama – Wear Camo, Hoops for Troops, College of STEM Night
- Feb. 14 vs. Bellarmine – Hearts, Hoops, and Homecoming, College of Education Game
- Feb. 25 vs. Central Arkansas – Senior Night