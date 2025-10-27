APSU Women’s Golf Battles to Ninth Place After Day One in Mississippi

Hattiesburg, MS – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team is in a tie for ninth place after a first round 311 and a second round 304 at the Judson, Monday, at the Hattiesburg Country Club.

Ella Arnzen sits in a tie for 25th place after a first round five-over 77 and a second round one-over 73 for a 150 total. The freshman carded three birdies in her second round.

Abby Hirtzel shot a first-round three-over 75 and a second-round seven-over 79. Her 154 total leaves her in a tie for 39th place. Jillian Breedlove is a stroke behind her with a first-round six-over 78 and a second-round five-over 77 for a 155 total. She sits in a tie for 41st place.

Jordin Cowing had a first-round ten-over 82 and a second-round three-over 75 for a 157 first-day total to leave her in a tie for 46th place. Abby Jimenez rounded out the APSU Govs’ scoring lineup with a first and second round nine-over 81 for a 162 total to leave her in a tie for 52nd place.

Autumn Spencer and Makenna Cox competed as individuals. Spencer shot a first-round five-over 77 and a second-round nine-over 81 for a 158 total to leave her in 48th place. Cox sits in a tie for 52nd place with a first-round seven-over 79 and a second-round 83 for a 162 total.

The Judson continues tomorrow at 800am with a shotgun start.