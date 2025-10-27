60.5 F
APSU Women’s Golf Battles to Ninth Place After Day One in Mississippi

Austin Peay State University Posts Strong Second Round, Sits Ninth at Judson Invitational. (Camille Blaylock, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's GolfHattiesburg, MS – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team is in a tie for ninth place after a first round 311 and a second round 304 at the Judson, Monday, at the Hattiesburg Country Club. 

Ella Arnzen sits in a tie for 25th place after a first round five-over 77 and a second round one-over 73 for a 150 total. The freshman carded three birdies in her second round. 

Abby Hirtzel shot a first-round three-over 75 and a second-round seven-over 79. Her 154 total leaves her in a tie for 39th place. Jillian Breedlove is a stroke behind her with a first-round six-over 78 and a second-round five-over 77 for a 155 total. She sits in a tie for 41st place.

Jordin Cowing had a first-round ten-over 82 and a second-round three-over 75 for a 157 first-day total to leave her in a tie for 46th place. Abby Jimenez rounded out the APSU Govs’ scoring lineup with a first and second round nine-over 81 for a 162 total to leave her in a tie for 52nd place. 

Autumn Spencer and Makenna Cox competed as individuals. Spencer shot a first-round five-over 77 and a second-round nine-over 81 for a 158 total to leave her in 48th place. Cox sits in a tie for 52nd place with a first-round seven-over 79 and a second-round 83 for a 162 total. 

The Judson continues tomorrow at 800am with a shotgun start.

