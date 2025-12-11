Clarksville Obituary: Kenneth Ray Kent

Clarksville, TN – Kenneth Ray Kent, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully at his home in Clarksville, Tennessee, on December 9th, 2025, surrounded by the comfort of his family.

He was born on September 15th, 1952, in Montgomery County, Tennessee and spent his formative years in Cumberland City, where he graduated from the W.T. Thomas School in the Class of 1970.

Kenneth was a dedicated businessman, known as the founder and owner of Kent Glass Company in Clarksville. His diligent work ethic and commitment to his customers and community were evident as he poured his heart into every aspect of his business, building meaningful relationships along the way. He took great pride in his work and was respected in his field for his knowledge and dedication until his retirement in 2021.

More than just a man of business, Kenneth found immense joy in the relationships he fostered throughout his life. He was a loving husband to Roberta Spicer Kent, with whom he shared many cherished moments over their 54 years of blissful marriage. Kenneth was passionate about his family—his daughters Lee Ann Norton (Mike) and Mary Kent (Lance), along with his grandchildren Devan Kent, Cierra Nessmith (Jordan), and Jessica Tanksley (Lane), and his great-grandchildren Charleigh and Parker, all brought him immense joy and pride.

Kenneth’s faith was an integral part of his life; he and Roberta enjoyed fellowship and worship at Hilldale Baptist Church, where they shared their devotion and love for Jesus. Along with his work and faith, Kenneth enjoyed travel, was an avid gun collector and enthusiast, and cherished times of solace and reflection while tinkering with his tractor and various projects in his workshop.

He is preceded in death by his son, David Kent, and his parents, Henry L. Kent and Jean Evelyn Moore Kent, who surely welcomed him with open arms.

Services for Kenneth Ray Kent will be held at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, Tennessee. The visitation will take place on Thursday, December 11th, 2025, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm, and again on Friday, December 12th, 2025, from 11:00am to 1:00pm. The Celebration of Life will begin at 1:00 PM at the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Terry Brown officiating. Following the service, Kenneth will be laid to rest at the Lewis Cemetery in Cumberland City. Serving as pallbearers are Brent Parchman, Mark Parchman, Tim Warren, Greg Quinn, Butch Kent, and Keith Byrd.

Kenneth Ray Kent will be remembered fondly for his unwavering love for his family, his tireless dedication to his work, and his strong faith. His legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched.