Montgomery County First Responders Association Donates $20,000 for Clarksville Police Department Therapy Dog

Clarksville, TN – Recently, the Montgomery County First Responders Association (MCFRA), formerly known as Clarksville Citizens Police Academy Alumni, presented a $20,000 check to Clarksville Police Chief Ty Burdine that will be used to secure a therapy dog for CPD’s wellness program.

Lori Mason, President of MCFRA, talked about recent changes to the organization and how this particular donation came about.

“A while back, we decided instead of just focusing on the police department we wanted to serve all First Responders, to include the 911 operators and the volunteer fire services,” Mason said. “So, whether it’s with their outreach or community services, we do whatever we can to help.

“CPD contacted us and said that Hankook had donated $10,000 that they were going to use to get a therapy dog, a support dog for their officers. The Hankook donation was earmarked for that purpose, but when CPD started researching everything, they discovered that the dog itself would cost about $20,000.”

Mason explained that the therapy dog company CPD is going with will train four officers, so that price covers liability insurance and training, etc.

MCFRA raises money by hosting fundraisers and other events throughout the year. In the last couple of years, the group has hosted two very successful “Funny for Funds” shows called “Comedy for Cops”.

“We were happy to help,” Mason said. “It’s a tough job, Chief Burdine and his team are really focused on mental health right now, and I get it. With some of the crazy stuff that’s going on in the world, I think a therapy dog is exactly what a lot of First Responder departments need.”

CPD Chief Burdine said, “We have Josh Forbess here, a licensed clinical social worker. He is basically our wellness unit. He joined the department in 2023. With a grant, we were able to hire a licensed therapist, and Josh has done a lot with this unit.

“When I was sworn in, I raised my hand and let everyone know that technology and officer wellness were two of my top priorities. We’ve always talked about having a therapy dog, but we didn’t want to use our budget, or taxpayer money for this, so we asked MCFRA, and they were gracious enough, as you see today, to write a check for $20,000 to help us get a highly-trained therapy dog. That donation will also cover re-certifications, vet bills, etc. We also want to thank Hankook Tire for their donation of $10,000, which will be used for this program as well.

“Our officers can tell you, things they have to see daily on the job, are things that aren’t easily seen, by anyone. I thank you guys for this. I think it’s going to go a long way.”

MCFRA still promotes the (Citizens Police Academy) which takes place March – May. It’s a free class that teaches the pubic about each department within CPD. They also participate in local events, like the recent Community Cares Walk.

MCFRA meets on the last Thursday of the month at the main branch of the CMC Public Library. Check out their Facebook page if you’re interested in more information or joining them in their efforts.”