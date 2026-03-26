Austin Peay State University Lacrosse Falls to Queens 19-4 in ASUN Road Matchup

Charlotte, NC – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) lacrosse team dropped a 19-4 Atlantic Sun Conference game to Queens, Thursday, at Dickson Field.

Sophia Schwab scored the Governors’ first goal 7:43 into the contest to cut into an early 2-1 Royals’ lead. Queens then scored seven-straight goals to extend its lead to 9-1 31 seconds into the second quarter until Fiona Lemke cut into the APSU deficit with an unassisted goal with 9:24 remaining in the half.

Following Lemke’s score, Queens scored six unanswered points until Shawn netted her second score of the afternoon with a minute remaining in the third quarter. Queens then outscored APSU 5-1 across the final 15 minutes of play, resulting in the decision.

Goalie Erin-Kate Roeder saved five goals on the day, with three in the third quarter. The Govs controlled five ground balls in the third, had no fouls, and went 4-of-5 on clears.

Six Governors had one caused turnover, Madison Klamo, Kayla Hobday, Lantz, Roeder, each controlled two ground balls. Tori Ross gained possession for the APSU Govs through nine draw controls, surpassing her previous career-high of six set in the season opener against Gardner-Webb.

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For news and updates throughout the Governors’ inaugural season, follow the Austin Peay State University lacrosse team on X (@GovsWLAX) and Instagram (@govswlax)

Next up For APSU Lacrosse

The Austin Peay State University lacrosse team prepares for second road game of the conference season when it faces Coastal Carolina on Saturday for a 10:00am match at Brooks Field in Conway, South Carolina