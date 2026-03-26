84.4 F
Clarksville
Thursday, March 26, 2026
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department Seeks Public Help in Greenwood Avenue Homicide Investigation
News

Clarksville Police Department Seeks Public Help in Greenwood Avenue Homicide Investigation

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s help in an ongoing homicide investigation related to a shooting that occurred on Monday, December 29th, 2025, on Greenwood Avenue.

Officers with CPD responded to a reported shooting on Greenwood Avenue, where a male was found lying in the grass with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, later identified as 39-year-old Robert Agee, died as a result of his injuries.

Anyone who may have information, no matter how small, is urged to come forward and call CrimeStoppers at 931.645.8477. Anyone submitting information can remain anonymous!

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective DeJesus at 931.648.0656, ext. 5290.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers QR Code

Previous article
#23 Tennessee Men’s Basketball Battles #6 Iowa State in NCAA Sweet 16 at United Center
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information