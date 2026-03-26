Clarksville Police Department Seeks Public Help in Greenwood Avenue Homicide Investigation

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s help in an ongoing homicide investigation related to a shooting that occurred on Monday, December 29th, 2025, on Greenwood Avenue.

Officers with CPD responded to a reported shooting on Greenwood Avenue, where a male was found lying in the grass with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, later identified as 39-year-old Robert Agee, died as a result of his injuries.

Anyone who may have information, no matter how small, is urged to come forward and call CrimeStoppers at 931.645.8477. Anyone submitting information can remain anonymous!

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective DeJesus at 931.648.0656, ext. 5290.