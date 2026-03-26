23 Tennessee Men’s Basketball Battles #6 Iowa State in NCAA Sweet 16 at United Center

#23 Tennessee (24-11 | 11-7 SEC) vs. #6 Iowa State (29-7 | 12-6 Big12)

Sunday, March 27th. 2026 | 9:10pm CT / 10:10pm ET

Chicago, IL | United Center | TV: TBS/truTV

Chicago, IL – The No. 23/25 Tennessee men’s basketball team (24-11, 11-7) is set to continue the 2025-26 slate Friday, as it takes on the Iowa State Cyclones (29-7, 12-6) in the Sweet 16 as part of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at the United Center in Chicago. Tipoff is set for 9:10pm CT (10:10pm ET).

Fans can watch Friday’s game on TBS and truTV and stream on HBO Max as well as the March Madness Live app. Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Steve Lappas (color) and Evan Washburn (reporter) will have the call.

Fans state-wide can tune in to their local Vol Network terrestrial radio affiliate or the Varsity Network app to hear Voice of the Vols Mike Keith and analyst Chris Lofton depict the action.

The Matchup

The sides have played just once since 1978, a 68-45 Tennessee road win on 1/27/18 in the Big 12/ SEC Challenge. Lamonte’ Turner had 20 points in the victory.

The Volunteers are 2-0 away from home versus Iowa State, as they also notched an 81-76 triumph in Tempe, AZ on 12/3/77 in the Fiesta Classic third-place game.

The UT Vols are 33-33 all-time against current Big 12 schools, including 0-3 in the NCAA Tournament.

This is the third straight year UT is playing a Big 12 team in the NCAA Tournament. It beat Texas—now in SEC, not counted in above note—in 2024 and fell to Houston in 2025.

Rick Barnes is 169-101 versus the current Big 12 membership. He is 11-10 at UT, including 1-1 this year.

Barnes tallied a 15-9 mark against Iowa State across his 17 seasons at Texas (1998-2015). He won seven in a row from 1/9/06 to 2/22/11.

The Cyclones, who tied for third in the Big 12, are in the Sweet 16 for the third time the last five years.

Junior forward Milan Momcilovic, a Second Team All-Big 12 choice, paces Iowa State with 17.2 ppg.

News and Notes

Tennessee is 33-28 all-time in the NCAA Tournament, including 14-7 under Rick Barnes, who has six more wins and two more bids than any other UT coach.

UT is seeking a third Elite Eight trip in a row after it had just one prior (2010). Tennessee, Alabama and Duke are the only schools to play in the last two Elite Eights.

The Volunteers are in the Sweet 16 for the fourth straight year, doubling the prior program best. Alabama and Houston are the only other teams making at least a fourth trip in a row. The Vols’ nine such bids since 2007 are co-sixth.

Per CBS, UT’s four-year Sweet 16 streak is one of just six by an SEC school since the round started in 1975, joining Kentucky (1995- 99 [five]), Alabama (2023-26), Florida (2011-14), Arkansas (1993- 96) and Kentucky (1983-86).

Also per CBS, Ja’Kobi Gillespie is the third player in the 64/68-team era (since 1985) with at least 50 points and 15 assists in the first two rounds of NCAA Tournament play, following just Kemba Walker (2011) and Billy Donovan (1987).

Rick Barnes‘ 860 wins are second among active DI coaches and No. 10 all-time (min. 10 years in DI).

With a 44.8 offensive rebounding percentage, the Vols are on pace to log, per KenPom, the fourth-best mark this century. They trail 2000-01 Michigan State (47.0), 2000-01 Georgetown (45.3) and 2010-11 Old Dominion (44.9).

Tennessee is 3-0 versus AP top-11 teams this season. It defeated #3 Houston (11/25/25) by three, #11 Louisville (12/16/25) by 21 and #9 Virginia by seven (3/22/26).

Seven of Tennessee’s 11 setbacks are by fewer than six points. Four were decided by one possession.

The Vols have played just five games (3-2) that did not include a lead of 10-plus either way. UT finished a program-best fifth in the AP Poll, Coaches Poll and KenPom in 2023-24 and 2024-25.

The Vols’ 225 wins the last nine years (2017-26) place co-eighth in DI, alongside Liberty (225). Only Houston (273), Gonzaga (270), Duke (254), Kansas (236), Purdue (235), Arizona (228) and Saint Mary’s (227) own more.

Winning Ways

Over the last nine seasons (2017-26), Tennessee (225-85; .726) paces all SEC programs in total victories, overall winning percentage and postseason victories (26). In that span, UT has three SEC titles (2018 and 2024 regular seasons, 2022 tournament).

In that same period, the Volunteers are one of two SEC teams with even 210-plus wins and/or a winning percentage above .685, alongside Auburn (221-87; .718), which is a distant second in both.

Over SEC play across the same span, Tennessee (109-52; .677) is first in both league victories and league winning percentage. The only other schools at even 100-plus wins and/or a .620 clip are Kentucky (107-54; .665), Alabama (104-58; .642) and Auburn (103-59; .636).

Serious Streaks

In just the last five seasons (2021-26), the Vols own a 133-47 (.739) overall record. That is good for the most total wins and the best winning percentage in the SEC, far ahead of Alabama (.719; 128-50) in the former and Auburn (.722; 127-49) in the latter.In that time, Tennessee (62-28; .689) is second in league victories and league winning percentage, behind only Alabama (64-26; .711).

The Volunteers own 20 wins for the fifth season in a row. That ties the longest streak in program history, recorded both from 1980-81 to 194-85 and 2005- 06 to 2009-10. This is Tennessee’s seventh 20-win season in the last nine years and 32nd all-time.

UT has reached at least 24 wins in all five years of its active streak. This is the first time the Vols have ever won even 22-plus games in five straight seasons.

Tennessee has double-figure SEC victories for the sixth straight year, good for the second-longest streak in program history. The Vols had 10-plus SEC wins 13 seasons in a row from 1964-65 to 1976-77.

UT has notched 11-plus SEC wins in all six seasons of its active streak. That one shy of the top mark in program history, set from 1970-71 to 1976-77.

Eight In A Row

Tennessee has reached every NCAA Tournament since 2018. The eight straight bids are two above the program’s previous high of six from 2006-11.

UT is tied with Houston for the fourth-longest active NCAA Tournament streak in DI, trailing Michigan State (28), Gonzaga (27) and Purdue (11). Kansas (due to a vacated bid) is next with seven.

The Vols’ current streak includes five—2018, 2023, 2024, 2025, 2026—of their 11 all-time Sweet 16 bids and two of their three Elite Eight trips (2024, 2025).

UT has earned a top-six seed in all of its eight NCAA Tournament trips under Rick Barnes: No. 3 in 2018, No. 2 in 2019, No. 5 in 2021, No. 3 in 2022, No. 4 in 2023, No. 2 in 2024, No. 2 in 2025 and No. 6 in 2026.

The Vols’ No. 2 seed last year (2025) matched 2024, 2019, 2008 and 2006 for their best position ever.

Tennessee has three No. 2 seeds in Barnes’ tenure, eclipsing its full total (two) before his arrival. The eight top-six seeds in the era Barnes also surpass UT’s complete tally (six) prior to his hiring.

Seeing The Second Weekend

Tennessee has reached the Sweet 16 in nine of the past 19 NCAA Tournaments (since 2006-07). That is tied for fifth-most trips in that span, matching Arizona, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan and Purdue. The numbers for Arizona (2017) and Kansas (2018) exclude one vacated berth apiece.

The Vols’ trips have come under three coaches: Rick Barnes (2026, 2025, 2024, 2023, 2019), Cuonzo Martin (2014) and Bruce Pearl (2010, 2008, 2007).

The only five schools that own more second-weekend bids over that span are Duke (12), Michigan State (11), North Carolina (11) and Gonzaga (10).

Tennessee and Kentucky co-lead the SEC in that span with nine apiece, while Florida ranks third with seven. No other school is above even five.

Wowed On Weekend One

Tennessee made history on the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament. The Volunteers became the first team ever to play—and defeat—an opponent with 30-plus victories in both the Round of 64 and the Round of 32. Previously, only one team, Farleigh Dickinson in 2023, had even played foes that had 29- plus wins in both rounds.

UT opened play in Philadelphia with a 78-56 victory against a No. 11-seeded Miami (OH) team that was 32-1 on the year. The Vols then posted a 79-72 triumph over a No. 3-seeded Virginia team that was 30-5 in 2025-26.

Across the two contests, Ja’Kobi Gillespie amassed 50 points and 15 assists. He became the third player ever to hit those marks in the opening two rounds of the NCAA Tournament in the 64/68-team era (since 1985), per CBS Sports. The others are Kemba Walker in 2011 and Billy Donovan in 1987.

Gillespie opened play with 29 points, nine assists and three steals in the triumph over the RedHawks. He became just the ninth player ever to amass that line in the NCAA Tournament, including the second in the last 30 seasons (1996-2026) and the first from the SEC. The others are Markquis Nowell (3/5/23), Stephon Marbury (3/17/96), Anderson Hunt (3/25/90), Tim Hardaway (3/17/89), Billy Donovan (3/12/87), Magic Johnson (3/24/79), Rickey Green (3/13/77) and Sam McCants (3/14/74).

In the win over Virginia, Bishop Boswell registered a co-career-high 13 points and a career-best nine assists, while committing zero turnovers. He became just the 11th player in NCAA Tournament history to log at least 13 points and nine assists without a turnover, including the second from the SEC and the first in 14 years.

The others are Draymond Green (3/16/12), Earl Calloway (3/18/06), Earl Watson (3/18/00), Pepe Sanchez (3/12/99), Brevin Knight (3/14/97), Andre Woolridge (3/13/97), Stephon Marbury (3/17/96), Lee Mayberry Jr. (3/19/92), Drafton Davis (3/13/87) and Isiah Thomas (3/14/81).

With the victories over Miami (OH) and Virginia, Tennessee clinched a fourth consecutive Sweet 16 appearance. That doubles the previous program record of two set in 2007 and 2008.According to CBS, this stretch by Tennessee is one of just six all-time streaks of four-plus Sweet 16 trips by an SEC program since the round started in 1975, including just the fifth in the 64/68-team era (since 1985) and the third in the last 30 years (1996-2026).The other teams, per CBS, to achieve the feat are Kentucky from 1983-86, Arkansas from 1993-96, Kentucky from 1995-99 (five), Florida from 2011-14 and Alabama from 2023-26.