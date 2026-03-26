Clarksville Obituary: Patrick Edgar “Eddie” McNamara

Clarksville, TN – Patrick Edgar “Eddie” McNamara, age 51, of Paris, TN passed away on Tuesday, March 24th, 2026 at his residence.
Eddie was born on September 28th, 1974 in Colorado Springs, CO
Eddie was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Payne; brother, Steven Wooten; sister, Anna Lee Wooten.
Eddie is survived by his loving mother, Laura Payne; brother, Aaron Lee Payne; sister, Brandie Gross.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 27th, 2026 at 11:00am in the Chapel of Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home with Pastor Barry Hart officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 27th, 2026 from 10:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow directly after the service at Marion United Methodist Church Cemetery in Cunningham, TN.
Pallbearers will be : Tony Polanco, Joey Polanco, Tyler Polanco, Bradley Polanco, Aaron Payne, and Amarius Andrews.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences and live streaming of the service may be made and viewed at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com
About Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
At Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, we offer you a comfortable welcoming environment to gather in remembrance of lives well lived. From the first phone call to the final disposition, our experienced staff will ensure your time with us is memorable and uplifting.
Our staff brings together decades of experience caring for families of all cultural backgrounds and diverse walks of life. At our funeral home, we will treat you and your loved ones like family with services that exceed your expectations.
For more information, please visit www.neal-tarpley.com