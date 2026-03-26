Clarksville Obituary: Patrick Edgar “Eddie” McNamara

Clarksville, TN – Patrick Edgar “Eddie” McNamara, age 51, of Paris, TN passed away on Tuesday, March 24th, 2026 at his residence.

Eddie was born on September 28th, 1974 in Colorado Springs, CO

Eddie was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Payne; brother, Steven Wooten; sister, Anna Lee Wooten.

Eddie is survived by his loving mother, Laura Payne; brother, Aaron Lee Payne; sister, Brandie Gross.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 27th, 2026 at 11:00am in the Chapel of Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home with Pastor Barry Hart officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 27th, 2026 from 10:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow directly after the service at Marion United Methodist Church Cemetery in Cunningham, TN.

Pallbearers will be : Tony Polanco, Joey Polanco, Tyler Polanco, Bradley Polanco, Aaron Payne, and Amarius Andrews.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences and live streaming of the service may be made and viewed at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com