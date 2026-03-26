Historic Collinsville Opens April 11th, Set to Launch New Season Featuring Pioneer Village and Weakley House Tours

Clarksville, TN – Historic Collinsville in rural Montgomery County will open its annual season on Saturday, April 11th, 2026, at 10:00am.

Visiting Collinsville gives guests the opportunity for a self-paced, self-guided stroll or slow drive through a re-creation of the past with an audio tour, along with guided tours of the Weakley House Museum. The 40-acre, open-air property showcases rural pioneer life from the 1800s with authentically furnished buildings.

See an expansive Dogtrot House, tobacco barn, smokehouse, blacksmith shop, one-room church and school, wildlife center, loom house, cobbler’s shop/chicken coop, teacher’s home and more. Picnic tables are located throughout the property, and a covered pavilion with tables and restrooms is also available.

Special Events

The first special event of the season is a Youth Birding Workshop for Beginners on Saturday, April 25th from 8:30am-11:00am. Students in the third through fifth grades are invited to participate with an accompanying adult over age 21. Space is limited to 10 students, who will learn birding basics and go birding on the grounds. Registration is $40.00 for both student and adult, and available at visitclarksvilletn.simpletix.com.

An Adult Beginning Birding Workshop takes place on Saturday, May 2nd from 8:30am-11:00am for adults, ages 18 and up. The session will teach about birding at a beginner level that focuses on fun and exploring. A limited number of binoculars are available for use, so participants may bring their own, along with cameras. A free admission ticket to tour Historic Collinsville is included with registration, along with a take-home packet of materials. Tickets are $40.00 and space is limited to 20 individuals. Purchase tickets online at visitclarksvilletn.simpletix.com.

Civil War Days returns June 12th-14th. During this immersive weekend, visitors will witness history coming alive as reenactors and others portray soldiers, civilians, and historical figures from the era. The event begins Friday evening, June 12th, with a Hayride Lantern Tour and continues Saturday and Sunday with drills, camps, and battle reenactments.

The Third Annual Quilt Show & Tell will be held Saturday, September 26th. Quilters from the region are invited to share their artwork, and historical interpreters will be on hand in the property’s buildings. All types of quilts are welcome, both hand-stitched and machine-made.

Details about all events are at historiccollinsville.com/events.

Historic Collinsville’s 2026 season runs April 11th through October 26th. The site is open Thursday – Saturday, 10:00am – 4:00pm; and Sundays, 1:00pm-4:00pm. Last admission at 3:00pm. Closed on Mother’s Day, Juneteenth, Father’s Day and Independence Day. Other days and times are available by appointment for groups or 10 or more.

Regular admission is $12.00 for ages 13 and up; $6.00 for ages 3-12 and free to children under age 3. Military receive a $1.00 discount with a valid ID. Special event admission varies.

More information about Historic Collinsville is available at www.historiccollinsville.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/historiccollinsville

About Historic Collinsville

Historic Collinsville Pioneer Settlement was established to provide a hands-on experience, especially for school-age children, about life in the 1800s. It has been open to the public since 1997, recreating the past with restored historical structures, each filled with authentic period furnishings that show a glimpse of 19th Century life before and after the Civil War.

The property is located at 4711 Weakley Road in Southside, 20 minutes south of downtown Clarksville. Montgomery County Government purchased Historic Collinsville from founders Glenn and JoAnn Weakley in 2018. The property is managed and marketed by Visit Clarksville.