Clarksville Police Investigate Late-Night Shooting on Fort Campbell Boulevard, Chipotle Parking Lot

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has responded to 1806 Fort Campbell Boulevard (Chipotle Mexican Grill) in reference to a shooting that had already occurred.

The shooting took place in the parking lot at approximately 10:17pm.

Upon arrival, officers located two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims’ conditions are unknown at this time; however, one victim is being flown to Nashville by LifeFlight Helicopter for treatment.

Officers have detained one person of interest, and there is no further information available for release at this time. This is still an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed any part of the incident is asked to contact 911 immediately.