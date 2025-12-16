TWRA Accepting Applications for 2026 Spring Turkey Hunt Applications December 17th Through January 7th

Nashville, TN – The application period for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) 2026 Spring Turkey Quota Hunts will be open December 17th through January 7th, 2026. Applications can be submitted online at gooutdoorstennessee.com, through the TWRA On The Go mobile app, at TWRA regional offices, or at any TWRA license agent.

Detailed application instructions, WMA locations, and general quota hunt information are available on the TWRA Quota Hunts webpage. The deadline for submitting applications is January 7th at 11:59pm (CST). Additionally, the areas available for the hunts are listed on the Turkey Quota Hunt webpage.

There are 10 sites that include 78 hunts and three other sites for five youth-only hunts. Applicants may choose to apply for one or two drawings. No person may apply more than once.

A computer drawing will be held to determine the successful applications based on the priority drawing system. Permits are not transferable. Youth hunters (ages 6-16 by the date of the hunt) may submit one application for the regular quota hunt and one application for the youth-only quota hunt. Parties may have up to five applicants, including the party leader. Applicants, or the party leader, may select up to 24 choices on their application. Youth spring turkey applicants may select up to five choices.

A $12.00 application fee and a vendor fee are assessed to each application. Hunters possessing a valid Annual, Lifetime, or Senior Sportsman License are exempt from application fees.

The 2026 statewide spring turkey season is April 11th-May 24th. The statewide Young Sportsman Hunt is April 4th-5th. Information on the 2026 Spring Turkey Hunting season can be found in the 2025-26 Tennessee Fishing, Hunting, and Trapping Guide.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is responsible for protecting, managing, and conserving fish and wildlife species for the benefit of Tennesseans and visitors. The Agency also maintains public safety through law enforcement and safety education on waterways.