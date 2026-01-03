APSU Women’s Basketball Extends Winning Streak to Six with Victory at North Florida

Jacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team took an 80-55 win at North Florida on its way to its sixth win in a row and second Atlantic Sun Conference win, Saturday, at UNF Arena.

Austin Peay (10-2, 2-0 ASUN) and North Florida (5-8, 0-2 ASUN) exchanged shots to open the game as the Governors led 9-7 at the media timeout. Two consecutive three-point plays by Anovia Sheals and successive layups by Jim’Miyah Branton gave the APSU Govs a 19-10 lead with less than a minute remaining as the Ospreys were scoreless from 4:43 until the end of the quarter.

The Ospreys got started quickly in the second frame with a layup by Jamisyn Stinson just 10 seconds in. JaNiah Newell responded 25 seconds later with a three-pointer assisted by Sheals to give the Govs a 10-point lead at 22-12. The APSU Govs continued to dominate in the second frame, as they had 22 points to provide them with a 41-27 lead headed into the locker room.

The APSU Govs increased their lead to 19 with a three-pointer by Williams; however, a three-pointer from the Ospreys got them within 16 at 48-32 just two minutes into the third frame. The two teams traded shots until the Ospreys eventually got within 15 at 52-37 with three minutes left in the third. A jumper by Branton and a three-pointer by Newell got the Govs up by 21 headed into the final 10 minutes.

Austin Peay State University continued to dominate well into the fourth quarter, extending their lead to as many as 29 from free throws by Kyra Perkins. Soraya Ogaldez’s back-to-back jump shots ended the game, giving the Governors their sixth win in a row at 80-55.

The Difference

Defense. The Governors held the Ospreys to a 37.3 field-goal percentage and just three offensive rebounds. The Govs outrebounded them 45-23.

Inside The Box Score

Anovia Sheals paced the Govs with 18 points, her fourth time as the scoring leader this season.

Kyra Perkins had 12 points.

Jim’Miyah Branton and Perkins had seven rebounds each.

JaNiah Newell led with four assists.

Branton and Newell each had two steals.

The Governors outscored the Ospreys 20-14 from turnovers, 42-24 from the paint, 24-2 on second chances, 18-2 from fast breaks, and 32-15 from the bench.

