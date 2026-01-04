Tanglewood House Unveils Growth, New Cabins at Chamber’s October Business After Hours

Clarksville, TN – Tanglewood House hosted the Chamber’s October Business After Hours and shared the latest developments at the historic property’s wooded acreage that overlooks Madison Street.

” Mark Holleman bought the property in 2021 and started building cabins in 2022,” Karrey Daugherty said. “We now have six cabins on the property, with a 7th under construction. We want to encourage wedding parties, but also some long-term stays. If you’re corporate and needing a place for 3 or 4 weeks, these cabins are perfect.”

You have to be a client of Tanglewood, Party Station Rentals (PSR), Mark Holleman, or the Mad Herbalist to stay there. “We’ve had folks stay for two to three weeks at a time,” Daugherty said. “We’ve also had some military guys stay for a week or so at a time. Rates are available at www.thetanglewoodhouse.com

Mark Holleman explained that when the property was known as Hachland Hills, the owner had two cabins and the Mad Herbalist building, which came from Nashville’s Fort Negley. Rumor has it that Andrew Jackson lived in one for a couple of weeks while the Hermitage was being finished.

“These cabins are local,” Holleman said. “Dating from the 1800’s here in Montgomery County. So far, we’ve added four of them. We offer wedding packages, etc. We want it to feel like you’re in Gatlinburg.”

Daugherty said the catering business is going very well. “The second half of this year has been great, it is a mix of catering for events here at our facility, and off-site catering. All the cooking is done here. All our bar services are handled through here as well. PSR (Party Station Rentals) started in 1997.”

