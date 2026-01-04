TDOT Announces Safety Upgrade With New All-Way Stop on Rossview Road in Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will enact a new traffic pattern on Rossview Road (State Route 237/Hankook Road) at Rollow Lane in Montgomery County.

Beginning Monday, January 19th, 2026, crews with TDOT will install a stop sign in both directions on Rossview Road at the Rollow Lane intersection to make the intersection an all-way stop. Message boards will be installed in this area next week to warn motorists of the modification. The stop signs are being added as a safety measure following a TDOT traffic study.

All work is weather-dependent. As always, drivers are reminded to allow additional time, slow down, and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.00.

Motorists can report potholes to TDOT by calling the TDOTFIX Hotline at 833.TDOTFIX or using this online form: TDOT Maintenance Request. The TDOT SmartWay Map (https://smartway.tn.gov) provides the latest construction activity traffic updates. Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.