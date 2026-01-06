Clarksville Police Issue Warrant in Target Dressing Room Unlawful Photography Case

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that on Christmas Eve, a white male suspect lingered in the women’s clothing section of Target for approximately 30 minutes before following a female victim into the dressing room area.

While the victim was changing, the suspect used his phone to photograph under the dressing room door. The victim noticed the phone, confronted the suspect, and he immediately fled the store, leaving in a white pickup truck.

Through investigative efforts and a review of surveillance footage, officers were able to identify the vehicle involved. On the evening of January 4th, an officer located the truck near the Target on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver was identified as 28-year-old Francisco Manuel Flores of Cedar Hill, Tennessee, who matched the suspect seen in surveillance images. Flores later admitted to being the individual captured in the images from Target.

As a result of the investigation, a warrant was obtained for Flores for Unlawful Photography, in violation of Tennessee Code Annotated § 39-13-605, a Class A misdemeanor. His bond has been set at $5,000. Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Mr. Flores is asked to call 911.

Anyone with information or who has any additional video footage is asked to please contact Clarksville Police Detective Lockerman at 931.648.0656, ext. 5299.