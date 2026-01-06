Clarksville Obituary: Frieda K. Acy

Clarksville, TN – Frieda K. Acy, a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on January 4th, 2026, at the age of 90. Born on July 11th, 1935, in Germany, Frieda filled her years with warmth, resilience, and an unwavering spirit that touched everyone fortunate enough to know her.

As a devoted homemaker, Frieda poured her heart and soul into caring for her family. Her life was marked by her incredible dedication and love, often showcased through her delicious baking and cooking. She had a talent for creating a warm and welcoming home, where laughter and love were always abundant. A true matriarch, she was especially passionate about sharing her heritage, spending countless hours teaching her great grandchildren the German language, bridging generations with stories and traditions.

Frieda had an adventurous streak; she loved frequenting the casino and loved bingo and bunco. Among her proudest accomplishments was her remarkable ability to teach herself English by watching beloved game shows like The Price is Right, Let’s Make a Deal, and Wheel of Fortune. This determination and love for learning resonated deeply within her family and set a proud example for her children and grandchildren.

Frieda’s family meant the world to her. She is survived by her loving sons, Frank Acy (Denise) from Florida and Shane Acy from Clarksville, and her cherished daughter, Bettina Kelly from Indian Mound. Frieda was the proud grandmother of four wonderful grandchildren: Leshay Black (Quinton), Brittany Acy (Corby), Amanda Ralston (Chris), and Zachary Acy. Her legacy continues to flourish in the lives of her great-grandchildren: Kaylie, Chloe, Savannah, Bjorn, Mabel, Cole, Cason, Malaya, Wyatt, Kensley, and Corby, Jr.

Frieda was preceded in death by her cherished parents, Mr. and Mrs. Hoffman, her beloved sons, Joe Acy and Daniel Acy, her son-in-law Tony Kelly, and her great granddaughter, Kenna. Each of these losses was felt deeply, yet Frieda’s spirit and lessons of love and generosity remain ever-present in the hearts of her family.

Remembered for her infectious smile and steadfast love, Frieda Acy leaves behind an enduring legacy of compassion, strength, and a zest for life that will continue to inspire her family for generations to come.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.