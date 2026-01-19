Clarksville Obituary: Derrick Michael Watts

Clarksville, TN – Derrick Michael Watts, a beloved father, grandfather, and dedicated member of his community, passed away on January 13th, 2026, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He was born on September 18th, 1962, in Buffalo, New York, and lived a life marked by commitment, love, and a zest for life.

Derrick served his country proudly in the United States Air Force. After his military service, he pursued a career as a truck driver, where he embodied the values of diligence and hard work, navigating countless miles while providing for his family.

He was an active member of Champion’s Christian Community Church, finding joy and purpose within his faith. Derrick’s spirit resonated not only through his work but also through his many hobbies and interests. An avid bowler and a passionate Dominoes player, Derrick was well-known for his unwavering support of the Buffalo Bills, often gathering with friends and family to cheer on his beloved team.

Above all, Derrick cherished his role as a father and grandfather. He took immense pride in his children and grandchildren, finding profound joy and fulfillment in being a part of their lives.

His daughters—Sharon McGee (Charles) of Clarksville, Kristina Watts (Brandon) of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Danielle Watts (Phaniel) of Clarksville—grieve the loss of their devoted father alongside his grandchildren: Mi’Anna McGee, Jordan McGee, Taelor McGee, Da’Vonne McGee, Cassidy McGee, Camryn McGee, Kylan Cheatham, Peyton Salas, and Corri McGee. He also embraced the title of great-grandfather to Braelyn McGee, who brought him immense joy and pride.

Derrick is survived by his loving father, Curtis Watts, Sr.; his brother Eric Watts (Betty) of Buffalo, New York; step-brother Curtis Watts, Jr. (BeBee) of Buffalo, New York; step-sister Evette Cunningham of Lancaster, South Carolina; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends whom he cherished deeply.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Maryann Yarbrough Watts, whose memory will forever be held close by those who loved him.

Visitation for Derrick Watts will be on Tuesday, January 20th, 2026, at Gateway Funeral Home from 11:00am to 2:00pm.

Derrick’s legacy lives on in the hearts of all who knew him, and he will be dearly missed.