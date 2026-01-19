Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Providence Boulevard Water Outage and Lane Closure for Water Main Leak Repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has turned off water service on a section of Providence Boulevard from Market Street to Oak Street and on B Street from Providence Boulevard to Walker Street for water main leak repair.

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity.

The outer westbound lane of Providence Boulevard is also closed between Quarry Road and Locust Street. Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment when approaching the work zone or choose an alternate travel route when possible to avoid traffic congestion at the worksite.

The water main leak repair work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the lane reopened by approximately 4:00pm.