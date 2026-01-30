29.9 F
Clarksville
Thursday, January 29, 2026
Third Street in Downtown Clarksville Closed Saturday, January 31st for Generator Maintenance

By News Staff
Montgomery County GovernmentMontgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government, in coordination with the Clarksville Street Department and Parking Authority, will be closing Third Street between Commerce Street and Franklin Street starting at 8:00am on Saturday, January 31st, 2026, for scheduled generator maintenance at the Montgomery County Courts Center Facility.

Heavy equipment used to accomplish this replacement will block this segment of the street and parking. The roadway is anticipated to be open to all traffic by 4:00pm. Drivers should be aware of this closure downtown and plan driving routes to avoid Third Street.

