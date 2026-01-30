Third Street in Downtown Clarksville Closed Saturday, January 31st for Generator Maintenance

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government, in coordination with the Clarksville Street Department and Parking Authority, will be closing Third Street between Commerce Street and Franklin Street starting at 8:00am on Saturday, January 31st, 2026, for scheduled generator maintenance at the Montgomery County Courts Center Facility.

Heavy equipment used to accomplish this replacement will block this segment of the street and parking. The roadway is anticipated to be open to all traffic by 4:00pm. Drivers should be aware of this closure downtown and plan driving routes to avoid Third Street.