Education

Austin Peay Students Partner with United Way to Offer Free Tax Preparation

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University students in Dr. Jennifer Thayer's tax practicum class are providing free virtual tax preparation services through April 1st. (Christopher Tallent)
Austin Peay State University students in Dr. Jennifer Thayer’s tax practicum class are providing free virtual tax preparation services through April 1st. (Christopher Tallent)

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) accounting students are ready for another successful tax season, partnering with United Way of Greater Nashville (UWGN) to provide free tax preparation services to community members through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

Students are currently assisting households virtually, serving those with an annual income of $84,000 or less for tax year 2025 through GetYourRefund.org/en. United Way also offers in-person assistance across Middle Tennessee; for a complete list of locations, including hours and appointment availability, visit www.unitedwaygreaternashville.org/vita-tax-sites/.

Celebrating Program Success

Last season, APSU students completed a program record 255 tax returns. That continued success earned recognition from UWGN, which highlighted APSU as a model for integrating service‑learning with professional training.

  • 255 returns completed
  • $63,750 total tax prep fees saved
  • $433,403 refunds to the community
  • $154,551 earned income tax credits
  • $82,855 in child tax credit
  • $71,034 in additional child tax credit
  • $28,394 in education tax credit
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program allows Austin Peay State University students to make a difference in the community through practical learning opportunities. (Christopher Tallent)
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program allows Austin Peay State University students to make a difference in the community through practical learning opportunities. (Christopher Tallent)

Last year, our students saved community members $63,750 in tax preparation fees while securing over $433,403 in refunds,” said Dr. Jennifer Thayer, associate professor of accounting. “In today’s economic climate, every dollar counts. We’re proud to continue offering this service alongside United Way to positively impact our community’s financial well-being and students’ learning experience.”

As the new filing season begins, community members are encouraged to take advantage of these free, trusted services. For more information and eligibility details, visit www.unitedwaygreaternashville.org/vita-tax-help/.

