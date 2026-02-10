Clarksville Obituary: Shelia Gayle Mash Dean

Clarksville, TN – Shelia Gayle Mash Dean, 76, of Clarksville, Tennessee passed at home on February 5th 2026.

She was born in Lewis County to Mary Dean Mash and Elvis Linard Mash,¿ she grew up in Hohenwald, Tennessee providing her wisdom and guidance to her two younger brothers. She graduated from Lewis County High School before attending the University of Tennessee Martin and Austin Peay State University.

She was an educator specializing in mathematics for 32 years. She began teaching in Lewis County and retired from Kenwood High School in Clarksville, Tennessee. She met her husband in 1972, and she and Glenn Franklin Dean married in 1975 enjoying over 50 years together.

Shelia is preceded in death by her father Elvis Mash, her mother, Mary Dean Mash Wade, and her nephew Brandon Gene Mash. She is survived by her brother, Gene Mash, her brother Kenny Mash, her niece, MacKenzie Mash, and her great niece, Ruby Mash-Miller.