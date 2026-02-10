APSU Basketball’s Collin Parker Named ASUN Player and Newcomer of the Week

Jacksonville, FL – After leading the Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team to a perfect week, graduate forward Collin Parker swept the Atlantic Sun Conference Men’s Basketball weekly awards for the first time in his career, the league announced Monday.

Parker averaged 28.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.0 steal per game while shooting 59.1% from the field, 40% from three, and 83.3% from the charity stripe in home wins against Lipscomb and North Alabama.

A Montgomery City, Missouri native, Parker scored 30 points for the second-straight game in the Governors’ 87-76 win against Lipscomb, Wednesday. He also hauled in a team-high nine rebounds, while matching his career-high with six assists. The Govs win against the Bisons marked their first against the Bisons since 2015, their second since 2010, and further solidified the program’s spot atop the ASUN standings.

Parker then scored 27 points on a season-high 64.7% from the field in a 91-62 victory against North Alabama, Saturday. His ninth 20-point performance of the season against the Lions also marked his fourth-straight and 11th overall time pacing the Govs in scoring column.

With three weeks remaining in the regular season, Parker leads Austin Peay State University and ranks fourth in the ASUN with 16.9 points per game, while also ranking top 10 in the conference in field goals (141, fourth), free throw percentage (86.1, fourth), and defensive rebounds per game (4.61, fourth). In ASUN play alone, Parker is averaging 18.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 51.9% from the field, 45.3% from three, and 88.4% from the free throw line.

Parker and the Governors return to action later this week when they face Queens at 6:00pm CT, Wednesday, at Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina. Following the matchup against the Royals, Austin Peay State University returns home for a 4:30pm, Saturday clash against Bellarmine.