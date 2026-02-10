66.6 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, February 10, 2026
Clarksville Gas and Water Department closes Lane on Trough Springs Road and a section of Savannah Trace Drive closed for water main repair

Traffic Detour; Trough Springs Road, Savannah Trace Drive and Carriage Way

News Staff
Lane Closure

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has closed the eastbound lane on Trough Springs Road from Savannah Trace Drive to Abby Lynn Circle. Savannah Trace Drive has also been closed from Trough Springs Road to Carriage Way for water main repair.

Flaggers have established alternating traffic lanes on Trough Springs Road and traffic on Savannah Trace Drive will be detoured to Savannah Trace Drive and Carriage Way. Motorists are advised to slow down, be alert to utility workers and their equipment and to follow directions from the flaggers.

The water main repair is anticipated to be finished, the lane and the road reopened by approximately 3:30pm.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

