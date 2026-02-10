Clarksville Gas and Water Department closes Lane on Trough Springs Road and a section of Savannah Trace Drive closed for water main repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has closed the eastbound lane on Trough Springs Road from Savannah Trace Drive to Abby Lynn Circle. Savannah Trace Drive has also been closed from Trough Springs Road to Carriage Way for water main repair.

Flaggers have established alternating traffic lanes on Trough Springs Road and traffic on Savannah Trace Drive will be detoured to Savannah Trace Drive and Carriage Way. Motorists are advised to slow down, be alert to utility workers and their equipment and to follow directions from the flaggers.

The water main repair is anticipated to be finished, the lane and the road reopened by approximately 3:30pm.