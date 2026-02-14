37.2 F
Sports

Record-Breaking Run Powers APSU Track and Field on First Day at Vanderbilt University’s Music City Challenge

By News Staff
Sydney Freeman Shatters Austin Peay State University Track and Field 5K Record at Music City Challenge. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's Track and FieldNashville, TN – Senior Sydney Freeman broke the Austin Peay State University (APSU) track & field team’s 5K record, as the Governors competed in the opening day of Vanderbilt’s Music City Challenge, Friday, at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center.

Shaye Foster, Holly Harding, and Hallie Mattingly began the day’s events, competing in the mile. Mattingly earned a personal best in the mile run, beating her previous PR by over seven seconds. Foster finished second amongst her heat, while Harding was within one second of besting her career’s best time in the event.

Freeman’s 5,000-meter was the Govs’ final event of the day. The Madison, Alabama posted a 17:27.14 in the event, which bested the previous record – 17:37.30, held by Xiamar Richards since the 2012 season – by nearly 10 seconds.

Next Up For APSU Track and Field

The Austin Peay State University track and field team, which distances athletes, prepared for the second day of the Music City Challenge, while the rest of the team competed in Samford’s Bulldog Open on Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama.

