Clarksville Obituary: Tykerria Smith

Clarksville, TN – Tykerria Smith, age 25, passed away on February 9th, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of love, strength, and cherished memories. Born on September 20th, 2000, Tykerria brought warmth and light to the lives of everyone who knew her. She was known for her kind heart, gentle spirit, and the joy she shared so freely with family and friends.

Tykerria will be remembered for her unwavering compassion, her ability to uplift others, and the deep bonds she formed with those closest to her. Her life, though far too short, was filled with moments that will continue to live on through the stories, laughter, and love she leaves behind.

Family and friends are invited to gather in remembrance during a viewing on Friday, February 20th, 2026, from 11:00am to 12:00pm, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 12:00pm, both held at Foston Funeral Home.

Tykerria’s memory will forever remain in the hearts of those who loved her.

