Clarksville Obituary: Evelyn Ann Mixon

Clarksville, TN – Evelyn Ann Mixon, age 82, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Saturday, February 28th, 2026.
Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00pm on Friday, March 6th, 2026 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Spurgeon officiating. Burial will follow at Sugar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 11:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Evelyn entered this life on November 19th, 1943, in Woodlawn, TN to the late Goerge and Naoma Reed Jines. She was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church and retired from Acme Boot.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings, Ronald Jines, Dean Jines, Linda Shepherd, Tina Shelton, and Helen Hembree.
Survivors include her son, Doug Mixon, and his wife, Tamara; siblings, Barbara Griffin, Brenda Willis, Vanessa Sloffere, and Cindy Wallace; grandchildren, Madison Mixon, Brittani Oney, and Kristin Oney; great-grandchildren, Anabell, Susanna, Bentley, and PJ.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.
