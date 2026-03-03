73.3 F
Sports

Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Advances to ASUN Quarterfinals After 63-56 Win Over Lipscomb

By News Staff
Jim'Miyah Branton, Anovia Sheals Lead Austin Peay State University Women's Basketball Past Lipscomb, Into Conference Quarterfinal Round. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's BasketballJacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team is headed to the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament Quarterfinals with its 63-56 victory over Lipscomb, Tuesday, at UNF Arena. 

Austin Peay (17-13, 8-10 ASUN) took an early 16-7 lead with three and a half minutes remaining in the first quarter. A three-pointer by Taylor Bowen with a minute left on the clock cut Lipscomb’s deficit to six at 16-10 to end the frame. 

The Bisons held the Governors scoreless for the first five minutes of play in the second frame, allowing them to get within two at 16-14. The APSU Govs’ drought was ended with a layup by Anovia Sheals, sparking a 10-0 run to lead by 12 at 26-14 with under two minutes remaining in the first half. A layup by Molly Heard got the Bisons back within 10, but a jumper by Branton as time expired gave the APSU Govs a 28-16 lead at the break. 

Free throws by Jim’Miyah Branton and a three-pointer from Mya Williams got the Govs up by 16, their largest lead of the game, at 35-19 with 8:11 to play in the third. The two teams traded shots, but a 9-2 run by the Bisons got them as close as 50-42 to end the third quarter. 

The Bisons battled back in the fourth quarter as three-pointers by Mikayla Miller allowed them to get within four of the APSU Govs at 55-51 with two and a half minutes left in the game. Governor free throws gave them a 10-point lead again at 63-53, but a three-pointer by Hope Counts ended the game with the Governors taking the 63-56 ASUN Tournament win. 

The Difference

Rebounds. The Govs rebounded the Bisons 45-33. Austin Peay State University had 17 offensive rebounds compared to the Bisons’ 3. 

Inside The Box Score

Jim’Miyah Branton led with 18 points. 

Anovia Sheals had a 17-point, 10-rebound performance for her third double-double of the season.

Mya Williams and JaNiah Newell had five assists each.

Jim’Miyah Branton led with five steals. 

The Governors outscored the Bisons 16-5 from the bench, 19-3 on fast breaks, and 34-22 in the paint. 

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsWBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.  

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

With the win, the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team moves on to the quarterfinals, where they will face #1 Eastern Kentucky, Thursday, at 11:00am at VyStar Arena. 

