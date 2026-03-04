APSU Women’s Basketball Faces Eastern Kentucky University in ASUN Quarterfinals Thursday

Austin Peay (17-2 | 8-10 ASUN) vs. Eastern Kentucky (24-7 | 15-3 ASUN)

Thursday, March 5th, 2026 | 11:00am

Jacksonville, FL | VyStar Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team’s stay in Jacksonville for the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament continues with a quarterfinals matchup on Thursday at 11:00am against Eastern Kentucky at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Austin Peay (17-12, 8-10 ASUN) secured its quarterfinal spot with a 63-58 win over #9 Lipscomb on Tuesday at UNF Arena. Jim’Miyah Branton led the APSU Govs with 18 points as Anovia Sheals had a 17-point, 10-rebound performance.

The Governors outscored the Bisons 16-5 from the bench, 19-3 on fast breaks, and 34-22 in the paint.

Eastern Kentucky (24-7, 15-3 ASUN) enters the tournament as the #1 seed and most recently took a 100-43 victory over Bellarmine, February 27th. Joseana Vaz is leading the Colonels with 14.2 points, and Liz Freihofer leads with 6.6 rebounds per game.

This will be the 91st meeting of the two programs, with EKU leading the all-time series 50-40. The last matchup was a 67-54 Colonels win on Feb. 25 at F&M Bank Arena.

The Fast Break

The Austin Peay State University is first in the ASUN with a 6.3 rebound margin and 13.7 offensive rebounds per game. Their 9.3 steals per game are second.

Lameria Thomas is first with 3.7 offensive rebounds and fifth with 7.0 rebounds.

Jim’Miyah Branton is third with 3.9 assists and fourth with a 1.17 assist/turnover ratio.

Anovia Sheals is fifth with a 42.0 field-goal percentage, seventh with 14.1 points, and eighth with a 75.8 free-throw percentage.

Mya Williams is seventh in the ASUN with 1.85 three-pointers per game.

About the Eastern Kentucky Colonels

The Eastern Kentucky Colonels are first in the ASUN with 15.8 assists per game, a 74.2 free-throw percentage, 28.2 defensive rebounds per game, a 14.0 scoring margin, a 73.6 scoring offense, and a 77.4 winning percentage.

Althea Kara Angeles is first in the ASUN with 127 assists and second with 4.1 assists per game and a 1.76 assist/turnover ratio. Her 2.06 steals per game are third.

Joseana Vaz is fourth with a 42.2 field goal percentage and fifth with 14.2 points per game. Her 6.7 rebounds per game are eighth.

Liz Freihofer leads the conference, playing 35.37 minutes per game and a 39.3 three-point percentage. Her 2.19 three pointers per game are second with her 68 three pointers.

