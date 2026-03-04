Roxy Regional Theatre Hosts Youth Auditions for The Music Man JR. this Saturday

Clarksville, TN – Youth auditions for The Music Man JR. are coming up this Saturday, March 7th, from 1:00pm to 6:00pm. Auditions are by appointment only and slots are available on a first come, first served basis — so don’t delay in securing yours!

This production will be cast solely with local young performers ages 18 and under. Auditions will be held at the Roxy Regional Theatre’s temporary home at 114 Public Square, Clarksville TN 37040.

To secure an audition slot, please email casting@roxyregionaltheatre.org by noon on Friday, March 6th, with your headshot and resume (if available). You will be sent your audition time as well as the audition packet to begin preparing.

Rehearsals for The Music Man JR. begin March 31st and will be held after school on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays until the opening of the show. Performances run May 8th through May 16th on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00pm and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00pm.

For questions or more information, please visit roxyregionaltheatre.org/auditions or email casting@roxyregionaltheatre.org.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast.

During construction of the Clarksville Performing Arts Center, the theatre is temporarily located at 114 Public Square in historic downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.