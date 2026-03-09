64.3 F
Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Falls to Jacksonville 66-63 in Overtime of Atlantic Sun Conference Championship

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women's Basketball Comes Up Short Against Jacksonville in ASUN Title Game at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. (Casey Crigger, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's BasketballJacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team’s Atlantic Sun Conference Championship run comes to a end after a 66-63 overtime loss to Jacksonville, Monday, at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. 

Jacksonville (24-8) took command of the game early on, leading 16-10 with 3:25 left to play in the first quarter. A layup by Austin Peay State University’s (19-13) Jim’Miyah Branton and a three-pointer by Anovia Sheals allowed the APSU Govs to get back within one at 16-15. The two teams traded shots, but a layup by Branton with seven seconds remaining made the score 18-17 to go into the second frame. 

The Dolphins led by as many as nine twice in the second quarter, with the last being an off-layup by Tatum Brown with 3:12 left in the half. The Governors continued to fight back, as a layup by Branton and Lameria Thomas allowed them to get within four at 30-26. A jumper by Makiya Miller ended the quarter with the Dolphins leading 32-26.

JU dominated in the third quarter, leading the APSU Govs by as many as 13 from a jumper by Comari Mithcell with a minute left in the frame. A layup by Ines Gnahore and free throws by Mya Williams cut the Govs ‘ lead to nine at 49-40 to enter the final quarter of regulation. 

The Governors outscored the Dolphins 16-7 in the fourth quarter to force overtime play. A layup and free throws by Sheals and a jumper from JaNiah Newell gave the APSU Govs a 56-53 lead with 1:27 left in regulation. A layup from Mitchell and a free throw from Miller tied the game at 56 to head into a fifth frame.

Jacksonville took the lead in the overtime period with a layup from Mitchell and a jumper from Mychal White. Miller’s free throws ended the game, giving the Dolphins the 66-63 ASUN Championship victory. 

The Difference

Bench points. The Govs had two bench points compared to JU’s 14.

Inside The Box Score

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsWBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.  

