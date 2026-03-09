Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Falls to Jacksonville 66-63 in Overtime of Atlantic Sun Conference Championship

Jacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team’s Atlantic Sun Conference Championship run comes to a end after a 66-63 overtime loss to Jacksonville, Monday, at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Jacksonville (24-8) took command of the game early on, leading 16-10 with 3:25 left to play in the first quarter. A layup by Austin Peay State University’s (19-13) Jim’Miyah Branton and a three-pointer by Anovia Sheals allowed the APSU Govs to get back within one at 16-15. The two teams traded shots, but a layup by Branton with seven seconds remaining made the score 18-17 to go into the second frame.

The Dolphins led by as many as nine twice in the second quarter, with the last being an off-layup by Tatum Brown with 3:12 left in the half. The Governors continued to fight back, as a layup by Branton and Lameria Thomas allowed them to get within four at 30-26. A jumper by Makiya Miller ended the quarter with the Dolphins leading 32-26.

JU dominated in the third quarter, leading the APSU Govs by as many as 13 from a jumper by Comari Mithcell with a minute left in the frame. A layup by Ines Gnahore and free throws by Mya Williams cut the Govs ‘ lead to nine at 49-40 to enter the final quarter of regulation.

The Governors outscored the Dolphins 16-7 in the fourth quarter to force overtime play. A layup and free throws by Sheals and a jumper from JaNiah Newell gave the APSU Govs a 56-53 lead with 1:27 left in regulation. A layup from Mitchell and a free throw from Miller tied the game at 56 to head into a fifth frame.

Jacksonville took the lead in the overtime period with a layup from Mitchell and a jumper from Mychal White. Miller’s free throws ended the game, giving the Dolphins the 66-63 ASUN Championship victory.

The Difference

Bench points. The Govs had two bench points compared to JU’s 14.

Inside The Box Score

Mya Williams led with 20 points. She had a career-high six three-pointers.

Ines Gnahore grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.

Jim’Miyah Branton led with eight assists and two steals.

Anovia Sheals had 18 points; Branton had 11.

