APSU Baseball Welcomes Ohio for Midweek Doubleheader at The Hand

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team welcomes Ohio University’s baseball team for midweek action, as the Governors take on the Bobcats in a Tuesday doubleheader, March 10th, starting at 1:00pm CT at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Leading Off

Ohio is the second Mid-American Conference opponent that Austin Peay State University has faced this season, with Eastern Michigan being the first in week two.

Entering the midweek at 3-13 are the Ohio Bobcats. The team is led by head coach Andrew See in his first season. The Bobcats were picked to finish 11th in the MAC preseason coaches poll, ahead of UMass, which is picked to finish last.

The Governors enter midweek action with a 2-1 home record this season, after taking the three-game series against Eastern Michigan back in February.

Austin Peay State University is 7-8 through four weeks of its 2026 campaign. The Governors split their four-game weekend series with Utah Tech last weekend, both coming in Friday’s doubleheader. Junior Ty Wisdom hit three home runs in the series, with a pair coming in game two of the series. He slugged .944 and tallied five RBI, while also picking up a pair of outfield assists in right field.

Pitching Probables

Redshirt senior Chance Cox is slated to start game one of the doubleheader after throwing 3.2 innings at Utah Tech (March 5th). He comes into Tuesday with a 0-1 record and a 13.91 ERA through 11 innings in three starts.

Junior Elijah Underhill is slated as the game two starter after recording just two outs in his appearance at Utah Tech (March 6). He enters the midweek with a 7.36 ERA across 7.1 innings in four relief appearances.

Series History

The Governors and the Bobcats have never met.

Broadcast Information

The series will be streamed on ESPN+, with Alex Gould as the play-by-play voice in game one and Ethan Schmidt in game two.

Follow Along

Keep up to date with all Austin Peay State University baseball on the official website of APSU Athletics – www.LetsGoPeay.com. Follow @GovsBSB on X and Instagram for all Governors Baseball updates and ticket information as they happen.