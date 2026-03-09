Clarksville Obituary: (SFC) Roy Lee Frady

Clarksville, TN – (SFC) Roy Lee Frady, age 94 of Tennessee Ridge, TN, passed away Sunday, March 1st, 2026 at Horizon Medical Center in Dickson, TN.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 4:00pm Friday, March 13th, 2026 at Erin Baptist Church with Pastor Seth McDowell and Dr. Daniel Martin officiating.
Family will receive friends from 3:00pm until the hour of service Friday afternoon at the church.
Roy entered this life on January 24th, 1932 in Teloga, GA, son to the late Webster and Lillie Witt Frady. Roy faithfully served his country in the United States Army where he retired on March 1st, 1973 with the rank of Sargent First Class. Following his retirement, Roy went on to enjoy a fruitful career as a farmer. He was a devoted member of Erin Baptist Church, and was a loving husband, father, and grandfather to his family; he will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, Roy was preceded in death by his son, Robert Frady; and numerous siblings.
Survivors include his loving wife of 27 years, Pat Frady; daughter, Barbara Ann Frady; step-son, Jim (Markeeta) Ridings; and numerous siblings. Roy also leaves behind his precious grandchildren, Matthew (Macy) Frady, Clayton (Krissy) Frady, Jacob Frady, Elcista Ridings, Thomas Ridings, Teren Ridings, Erin (Joe) Whitney; great-grandchild, Matsen Frady, Makayla Frady, Aila Ridings; and special nephew, Gene (Vicky) Brown.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com