Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Outage for Welchwood Drive and surrounding areas for Water Valve Maintenance

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and low water pressure for water valve maintenance work on Tuesday, March 17th, 2026, at 10:00pm on the following streets and roads.

Low water pressure is possible in the vicinity.

Welchwood Drive

Hogue Drive

Covington Street

Glade Street

Love Court

Love Street

Garth Drive

Welch Street

Bond Street

Hayes Street

Pea Ridge Road (Old Trenton Road to Tracy Lane)

Old Trenton Road (Welchwood Drive to Wilma Rudolph Boulevard)

2100-2106 Trenton Road

The water valve maintenance work is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 3:00am on Wednesday, March 18th.