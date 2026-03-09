72.6 F
Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library Celebrates Imagination at Annual Sci-Fi & Fantasy Expo

By Tony Centonze
Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library recently hosted its annual Sci-Fi & Fantasy Expo, a day of learning, games, crafts, mind-blowing science-based demonstrations and much more.

As usual, there was lots of cosplay. Attendees were encouraged to dress as their favorite character for a chance to win prizes. There were favorites from Star Wars, Harry Potter, Fallout, Star Trek, Lord of the Rings, Doctor Who, and other great movies and series. Expo-goers also got a chance to meet local authors, like Matt Schorr, an award-winning creator of spooky comics and horror novels.

Among the highlights at this year’s Expo were a robotic dog that entertained everyone with its repertoire of tricks, and APSU’s Bryan Gaither, aka The Mad Professor, who brought an assortment of his fiery and engaging physics experiments, all of which dazzled the audience.

The Expo is free each year and open to the public. It’s billed as “a celebration of all things science fiction, fantasy, superheroes, horror, and anime,” and folks of all ages are invited each year to, “step into a world of imagination.”

