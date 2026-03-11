APSU Women’s Basketball players Anovia Sheals, Jim’Miyah Branton Recognized on 2026 Atlantic Sun All-Tournament Team

Jacksonville, FL – Austin Peay State University women’s basketball playres Anovia Sheals and Jim’Miyah Branton were named to the Atlantic Sun Conference All-Tournament team, the league announced Monday.

A second-team all-conference selection, Sheals averaged 16.3 points and 6.5 rebounds in the Governors’ tournament run. She helped lift the Govs to a 45-41 victory in the quarterfinals against the #1 seed Eastern Kentucky with her 19-point performance, going 8-for-16 from the field.

Sheals leads the Govs with 14.3 points and a 74.1 free-throw percentage.

Branton, an ASUN All-Freshman team selection, averaged 13.3 points and 5.8 rebounds in her four postseason games played. She also averaged 5.0 assists per game with eight in the championship against Jacksonville. Branton’s 18-point outing in the first round of the tournament against Lipscomb allowed the Governors to move on to the quarterfinals round.

Branton is first on the team with 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

Sheals and Branton are the first APSU Govs to receive All-Tournament Team honors since Shamarre Hale in 2024.