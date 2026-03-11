71.5 F
Clarksville Obituary: Teresa Miles Carpenter

October 3rd, 1967 — March 9th, 2026

Teresa Miles Carpenter

McReynolds Nave and LarsonClarksville, TN – Teresa Miles Carpenter, age 58, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Monday, March 9th, 2026.

Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, March 13th, 2026 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Smith-Austin Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4:00pm to 7:00pm and again on Friday from 12:00pm until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Teresa entered this life on October 3rd, 1967, in Clarksville, TN to the late Charles Miles and Barbara Seay. She was a member of Clarksville Grace Church of the Nazarene and was a school bus driver for 15 years, with CMCSS. Teresa’s greatest love was time spent with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren, and summer spent with her feet in the sand.

Survivors include her daughters, Brittney Thorne (Jason), and Ashley Carpenter; sister, Cindy Price; grandchildren, Miles and Abby Thorne; niece, Savanah Smith (Anthony); nephews, James and Jacob Tuberville, and great-niece, Sydney Smith.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com

