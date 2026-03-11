Last Tickets Available for Junie B.’s Essential Survival Guide to School at Roxy Regional Theatre

Clarksville, TN – Roxy Regional Theatre rehearsals for Junie B.’s Essential Survival Guide to School began today, but tickets are already going very quickly — so don’t delay in making your reservations!

In this goofy and heartwarming musical based on the bestselling books, our spunky heroine (and self-appointed expert on all things first grade) is determined to write the ultimate guide: Junie B.’s Essential Survival Guide to School. As she deals with writer’s block and constantly getting into trouble, Junie B. quickly realizes that she still has a lot to learn!

Starring Kelly Brosnan in the title role, Junie B.’s Essential Survival Guide to School also features Andrew Bower as Herb (and others), Chloe LaMar as Lucille (and others), Destiny Neal as May (and others), and Levi O’Dell as Sheldon (and others).

Directed by Emily Ruck, with music direction by Amy Frederick and choreography by Alex Vanburen, Junie B.’s Essential Survival Guide to School is produced in part by Altra Federal Credit Union, with additional funding support provided by Mildred & Mable’s.

Adapted from the Junie B. Jones series of books by Barbara Park, this production is written by Marcy Heisler with music by Zina Goldrich and is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

Friday, March 27th at 7:00pm (LESS THAN 25 TICKETS REMAINING)

Saturday, March 28th at 2:00pm (LESS THAN 20 TICKETS REMAINING)

Sunday, March 29th at 2:00pm (LESS THAN 10 TICKETS REMAINING)

Tickets are $35.00 (adults) and $15.00 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre (114 Public Square) during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances).

Please note: The Roxy Regional Theatre is temporarily located down the street at 114 Public Square. Doors will open for seating 30 minutes prior to the performance. Late arrivals will not be admitted due to the configuration of the venue.

Military (veterans and active-duty) can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all performances during the run. All students (with current ID) can take advantage of $10.00 Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances.

Discounts must be mentioned at the time of reservation and can only be redeemed in person or by phone.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. During construction of the Clarksville Performing Arts Center, the theatre is temporarily located at 114 Public Square in historic downtown Clarksville.