APSU Women’s Tennis Sweeps Cumberland 7-0 on Senior Day

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team earned a 7-0 victory against Cumberland, Saturday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.
Austin Peay opened the match with Elena Thiel and Katie Oliver earning a 6-1 victory from the No. 2 doubles position. Luca Bohlen and Yi-Ching Huang then earned the Governors their first point of the afternoon following a 6-2 victory from the No. 1 court.
With the point already in hand, Pauline Bruns and Sophia Baranov’s match was left unfinished with the duo leading, 4-3.
The Governors did not surrender a single set during singles, with Cumberland earning four points just three times across any set.
Bruns gave the Governors a 2-0 lead following her 6-1, 6-0 win from the No. 4 court, while Baranov won 6-2, 6-1 from the top spot. Huang then clinched the win for APSU after winning a pair of 6-2 sets.
Bohlen and Ayden Kujawa then allowed just five total points across their two matches, while Alice Bolton won her first set in an extended tiebreaker, before then clinching the 7-0 decision following a 6-4, second-set victory.
Austin Peay vs. Cumberland
Doubles
- Luca Bohlen/ Yi-Ching Huang (APSU) def. Maria Jose Arbelaez / Elina Sungatullina (CU), 6-2
- Elena Thiel / Katie Oliver (APSU) def. Ame Van Eijk / Ana Bulcao (CU), 6-1
- Pauline Bruns/ Sophia Baranov (APSU) vs. Asya Tilsim Timur / Madeleine Darud (CU), 4-3
Order of Finish: 2,1
Singles
- Sophia Baranov(APSU) vs. Asya Tilsim Timur (CU), 6-2, 6-1
- Yi-Ching Huang(APSU) def. Elina Sungatullina (CU), 6-2, 6-2
- Luca Bohlen(APSU) def. Maria Jose Arbelaez (CU), 6-4, 6-1
- Pauline Bruns (APSU) def. Madeleine Darud (CU), 6-1, 6-0
- Ayden Kujawa (APSU) def. Ame Van Eijk (CU), 6-3, 6-2
- Alice Bolton (APSU) def. Ana Bulcao (CU), 7-6 (8-6), 6-4
Order of Finish: 4, 1, 2, 3, 5, 6
Follow the APSU Govs
For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2026 season, follow the Governors women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis).
Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis
Austin Peay hits the road for a pair of games in Jacksonville, beginning with a Saturday 10:00am CT match against Florida International, before then facing North Florida on Sunday at 10:00am.