APSU Women’s Tennis Sweeps Cumberland 7-0 on Senior Day

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team earned a 7-0 victory against Cumberland, Saturday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay opened the match with Elena Thiel and Katie Oliver earning a 6-1 victory from the No. 2 doubles position. Luca Bohlen and Yi-Ching Huang then earned the Governors their first point of the afternoon following a 6-2 victory from the No. 1 court.

With the point already in hand, Pauline Bruns and Sophia Baranov’s match was left unfinished with the duo leading, 4-3.

The Governors did not surrender a single set during singles, with Cumberland earning four points just three times across any set.

Bruns gave the Governors a 2-0 lead following her 6-1, 6-0 win from the No. 4 court, while Baranov won 6-2, 6-1 from the top spot. Huang then clinched the win for APSU after winning a pair of 6-2 sets.

Bohlen and Ayden Kujawa then allowed just five total points across their two matches, while Alice Bolton won her first set in an extended tiebreaker, before then clinching the 7-0 decision following a 6-4, second-set victory.

Austin Peay vs. Cumberland

Doubles

Order of Finish: 2,1

Singles

Order of Finish: 4, 1, 2, 3, 5, 6

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2026 season, follow the Governors women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis).

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

Austin Peay hits the road for a pair of games in Jacksonville, beginning with a Saturday 10:00am CT match against Florida International, before then facing North Florida on Sunday at 10:00am.