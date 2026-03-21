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APSU Women’s Tennis Sweeps Cumberland 7-0 on Senior Day

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Earns Shutout Win Over Cumberland on Senior Day. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Earns Shutout Win Over Cumberland on Senior Day. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team earned a 7-0 victory against Cumberland, Saturday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay opened the match with Elena Thiel and Katie Oliver earning a 6-1 victory from the No. 2 doubles position. Luca Bohlen and Yi-Ching Huang then earned the Governors their first point of the afternoon following a 6-2 victory from the No. 1 court.

With the point already in hand, Pauline Bruns and Sophia Baranov’s match was left unfinished with the duo leading, 4-3.

The Governors did not surrender a single set during singles, with Cumberland earning four points just three times across any set.

Bruns gave the Governors a 2-0 lead following her 6-1, 6-0 win from the No. 4 court, while Baranov won 6-2, 6-1 from the top spot. Huang then clinched the win for APSU after winning a pair of 6-2 sets.

Bohlen and Ayden Kujawa then allowed just five total points across their two matches, while Alice Bolton won her first set in an extended tiebreaker, before then clinching the 7-0 decision following a 6-4, second-set victory.

Austin Peay vs. Cumberland

Doubles 

  1. Luca BohlenYi-Ching Huang (APSU) def. Maria Jose Arbelaez / Elina Sungatullina (CU), 6-2
  2. Elena Thiel / Katie Oliver (APSU) def. Ame Van Eijk / Ana Bulcao (CU), 6-1
  3. Pauline Bruns/ Sophia Baranov (APSU) vs. Asya Tilsim Timur / Madeleine Darud (CU), 4-3

Order of Finish: 2,1

Singles

  1. Sophia Baranov(APSU) vs. Asya Tilsim Timur (CU), 6-2, 6-1
  2. Yi-Ching Huang(APSU) def. Elina Sungatullina (CU), 6-2, 6-2
  3. Luca Bohlen(APSU) def. Maria Jose Arbelaez (CU), 6-4, 6-1
  4. Pauline Bruns (APSU) def. Madeleine Darud (CU), 6-1, 6-0
  5. Ayden Kujawa (APSU) def. Ame Van Eijk (CU), 6-3, 6-2
  6. Alice Bolton (APSU) def. Ana Bulcao (CU), 7-6 (8-6), 6-4

Order of Finish: 4, 1, 2, 3, 5, 6

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2026 season, follow the Governors women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis).

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

Austin Peay hits the road for a pair of games in Jacksonville, beginning with a Saturday 10:00am CT match against Florida International, before then facing North Florida on Sunday at 10:00am.

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