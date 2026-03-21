Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Earns Home Win with 5-2 Victory Over Cumberland

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team earned its second-straight home win in a 5-2 victory against Cumberland, Saturday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Rohan Loubser and Logan Tomovski gave the Governors an early advantage in doubles with a 6-1 victory from the No. 1 court, before Vincent Lu and Glen Arnet secured the match’s first point with a 6-3 win from the No. 2 position. Bodi van Galen and Lucas Ranciaro’s match was then left unfinished with it tied at six.

Austin Peay State University won each of the first four singles matches, beginning with a 6-2, 6-0 victory from Loubser and a 6-1, 6-3 win from Arnet at the No. 4 position. Lu then clinched the win for the Govs with a 7-6, 6-3 win from the No. 3 court.

With the result already decided, Tomvcski earned a 6-3, 7-5 win from the No. 2 court before Cumberland tallied their lone points of the afternoon with wins from the No. 5 and No. 6 courts.

Results

Doubles

Order of finish: 1, 2

Singles

Order of finish: 1, 4, 3, 2, 5, 6

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis).

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team returns to the road against Carson-Newman on Monday at 1:30pm at the Carson-Newman Tennis Courts, in Jefferson City, Tennessee.