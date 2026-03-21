Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Earns Home Win with 5-2 Victory Over Cumberland

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team earned its second-straight home win in a 5-2 victory against Cumberland, Saturday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.
Rohan Loubser and Logan Tomovski gave the Governors an early advantage in doubles with a 6-1 victory from the No. 1 court, before Vincent Lu and Glen Arnet secured the match’s first point with a 6-3 win from the No. 2 position. Bodi van Galen and Lucas Ranciaro’s match was then left unfinished with it tied at six.
Austin Peay State University won each of the first four singles matches, beginning with a 6-2, 6-0 victory from Loubser and a 6-1, 6-3 win from Arnet at the No. 4 position. Lu then clinched the win for the Govs with a 7-6, 6-3 win from the No. 3 court.
With the result already decided, Tomvcski earned a 6-3, 7-5 win from the No. 2 court before Cumberland tallied their lone points of the afternoon with wins from the No. 5 and No. 6 courts.
Results
Doubles
- Rohan Loubser / Logan Tomovski (APSU) vs. Carlos Morillas / Magnus Rosendal Johansen (CU), 6-1
- Vincent Lu / Glen Arnet (APSU) def. Mohamed Sanad Bouhlel / Matheus Guarnieri (CU), 6-3
- Bodi van Galen / Lucas Ranciaro (APSU) def. Arthur Fernandes Borrasca / Arne Bastian Sohmer (CU), 6-6, unfinished
Order of finish: 1, 2
Singles
- Rohan Loubser (APSU), def. Carlos Morillas (CU), 6-2, 6-0
- Logan Tomovski (APSU) def. Arthur Fernandes Borrasca (CU), 6-3, 7-5
- Vincent Lu (APSU) def. Mohamed Sanad Bouhlel (CU), 7-6, 6-3
- Glen Arnet (APSU) def. Matheus Guarnieri (CU), 6-1, 6-3
- Arne Bastian Sohmer (CU) def. Lucas Ranciaro, 0-6, 6-3
- Mateus Mori (CU) def. Zijia Liu (APSU), 6-2, 6-2
Order of finish: 1, 4, 3, 2, 5, 6
Follow the APSU Govs
For news and updates, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis).
Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis
The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team returns to the road against Carson-Newman on Monday at 1:30pm at the Carson-Newman Tennis Courts, in Jefferson City, Tennessee.