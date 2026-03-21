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Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Earns Home Win with 5-2 Victory Over Cumberland

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Defeats Cumberland, Extends Home Win Streak. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Defeats Cumberland, Extends Home Win Streak. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team earned its second-straight home win in a 5-2 victory against Cumberland, Saturday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Rohan Loubser and Logan Tomovski gave the Governors an early advantage in doubles with a 6-1 victory from the No. 1 court, before Vincent Lu and Glen Arnet secured the match’s first point with a 6-3 win from the No. 2 position. Bodi van Galen and Lucas Ranciaro’s match was then left unfinished with it tied at six.

Austin Peay State University won each of the first four singles matches, beginning with a 6-2, 6-0 victory from Loubser and a 6-1, 6-3 win from Arnet at the No. 4 position. Lu then clinched the win for the Govs with a 7-6, 6-3 win from the No. 3 court.

With the result already decided, Tomvcski earned a 6-3, 7-5 win from the No. 2 court before Cumberland tallied their lone points of the afternoon with wins from the No. 5 and No. 6 courts.

Results   

Doubles   

  1. Rohan Loubser / Logan Tomovski (APSU) vs. Carlos Morillas / Magnus Rosendal Johansen (CU), 6-1
  2. Vincent Lu / Glen Arnet (APSU) def. Mohamed Sanad Bouhlel / Matheus Guarnieri (CU), 6-3
  3. Bodi van Galen / Lucas Ranciaro (APSU) def. Arthur Fernandes Borrasca / Arne Bastian Sohmer (CU), 6-6, unfinished

Order of finish: 1, 2 

Singles   

  1. Rohan Loubser (APSU), def. Carlos Morillas (CU), 6-2, 6-0
  2. Logan Tomovski (APSU) def. Arthur Fernandes Borrasca (CU), 6-3, 7-5
  3. Vincent Lu (APSU) def. Mohamed Sanad Bouhlel (CU), 7-6, 6-3
  4. Glen Arnet (APSU) def. Matheus Guarnieri (CU), 6-1, 6-3
  5. Arne Bastian Sohmer (CU) def. Lucas Ranciaro, 0-6, 6-3
  6. Mateus Mori (CU) def. Zijia Liu (APSU), 6-2, 6-2

Order of finish: 1, 4, 3, 2, 5, 6

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis).

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team returns to the road against Carson-Newman on Monday at 1:30pm at the Carson-Newman Tennis Courts, in Jefferson City, Tennessee.

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