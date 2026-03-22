Clarksville Obituary: CW2 James Marcus Walker

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of Life service for CW2 James Marcus Walker, ARMY, (Ret), 74 of Clarksville, TN will be March 25th, 2026 at 3:00 PM with full military honors. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 2:00pm until the hour of service.

He was born on February 21st, 1952 in Las Vegas, NV to Charles and Gladys Walker. Jim spent 20 years serving in the United States Army, where he was an air traffic controller.

After retiring from the Army, Jim worked in the Webster, NY school district computer department which is when he met Debbie. He also worked as an adjunct professor of computers at Finger Lakes Community College in New York. They blended their families and had an active, happy life together. After they retired, they moved to Clarksville, TN and enjoyed traveling to places with beautiful beaches and golf courses.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Gladys Walker. In addition to his father he is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Deborah Walker, children, Sarah Walker (Michael) Degn and Rachel Walker (Sam) Davis, step children, Susan M. Ragasa and Timothy D. Mygatt, 7 grandchildren, and siblings, Cheral Mroz and Charles Walker.

Please visit James’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.