Clarksville Obituary: CW2 James Marcus Walker

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of Life service for CW2 James Marcus Walker, ARMY, (Ret), 74 of Clarksville, TN will be March 25th, 2026 at 3:00 PM with full military honors. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 2:00pm until the hour of service.
He was born on February 21st, 1952 in Las Vegas, NV to Charles and Gladys Walker. Jim spent 20 years serving in the United States Army, where he was an air traffic controller.
After retiring from the Army, Jim worked in the Webster, NY school district computer department which is when he met Debbie. He also worked as an adjunct professor of computers at Finger Lakes Community College in New York. They blended their families and had an active, happy life together. After they retired, they moved to Clarksville, TN and enjoyed traveling to places with beautiful beaches and golf courses.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Gladys Walker. In addition to his father he is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Deborah Walker, children, Sarah Walker (Michael) Degn and Rachel Walker (Sam) Davis, step children, Susan M. Ragasa and Timothy D. Mygatt, 7 grandchildren, and siblings, Cheral Mroz and Charles Walker.
Please visit James’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory
The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.
You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.
Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.
For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com