Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Faces Kentucky in Nashville Showdown

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team faces Kentucky in a Friday 10:00am match at the Curry Tennis Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

Austin Peay has won its last two matches, coming in a 4-3 victory against IU Indy, March 14, and a 5-2 win against Cumberland last time out, Saturday.

Rohan Loubser is 4-3 from the no. 1 position, and 10-5 overall. Logan Tomovski is 8-4 in the springs season. Loubser and Tomovski also are 6-2 in doubles throughout the spring.

Austin Peay is 0-1 all-time against Kentucky, with the last meeting between the two coming in a 6-1 Wildcats victory in 2006.

Kentucky is 12-9 this season and coming off a 4-2 SEC losses to #16 South Carolina and #3 Texas last week.

Friday’s match against the Wildcats was previously scheduled to take place in Clarksville but was moved to Nashville due to inclement weather expected in the area over the weekend.

About the Kentucky Wildcats

2025-26 Record: 12-9 (3-6, Southeastern Conference)

2024-25 Record: 17-12 (7-7, Southeastern Conference)

Last Meeting: The Wildcats defeated the Governors, 6-1 (2/1/06)

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates from Nashville, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis).

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team returns to the road with a Monday 1:30pm match against Carson-Newman.