Clarksville Police Search for Suspects in BMW Theft and Shellie Drive Vehicle Burglaries

Clarksville, TN — The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects connected to a stolen BMW and a string of vehicle burglaries reported in the same neighborhood early Sunday morning.

What Happened

The motor vehicle theft was reported around 4:30 a.m. on April 26th, 2026. Surveillance footage captured two suspects walking up a driveway and pulling on car door handles until they found one unlocked. Once inside, they drove off in a white BMW 750i.

Officers recovered the stolen BMW later that same afternoon near 445 Warfield Boulevard, and the vehicle has been returned to its owner.

Detectives are also investigating a series of vehicle burglaries reported in the same subdivision on Shellie Drive, where two firearms were stolen from separate vehicles.

Suspect Descriptions

Both suspects appear to be older juveniles or young adults with medium builds and long dreadlocks. The first suspect was wearing a gray hoodie, Nike sweatpants, and black-and-white shoes. The second was wearing a white and gray Nike windbreaker, blue jeans, and white shoes, and appeared to have a black handgun tucked under his left arm in the surveillance footage.

Video and photos from the scene have been released alongside this notice.

How to Submit a Tip

Anyone who recognizes the suspects, witnessed the incident, or has additional video footage from the area is asked to contact Detective Carlton at the Clarksville Police Department at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5172.

To remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward, contact the Clarksville-Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477, or submit a tip online at P3tips.com/591.