81.8 F
Clarksville
Monday, April 27, 2026
HomeNewsClarksville Police Search for Suspects in BMW Theft and Shellie Drive Vehicle...
News

Clarksville Police Search for Suspects in BMW Theft and Shellie Drive Vehicle Burglaries

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police Department Releases image of Shellie Drive Vehicle burglary.
Clarksville Police Department Releases image of Shellie Drive Vehicle burglary.

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN — The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects connected to a stolen BMW and a string of vehicle burglaries reported in the same neighborhood early Sunday morning.

What Happened

The motor vehicle theft was reported around 4:30 a.m. on April 26th, 2026. Surveillance footage captured two suspects walking up a driveway and pulling on car door handles until they found one unlocked. Once inside, they drove off in a white BMW 750i.

Officers recovered the stolen BMW later that same afternoon near 445 Warfield Boulevard, and the vehicle has been returned to its owner.

Detectives are also investigating a series of vehicle burglaries reported in the same subdivision on Shellie Drive, where two firearms were stolen from separate vehicles.

Suspect Descriptions

Clarksville Police Department Releases image of Shellie Drive Vehicle Burglary suspects.
Clarksville Police Department Releases image of Shellie Drive Vehicle Burglary suspects.

Both suspects appear to be older juveniles or young adults with medium builds and long dreadlocks. The first suspect was wearing a gray hoodie, Nike sweatpants, and black-and-white shoes. The second was wearing a white and gray Nike windbreaker, blue jeans, and white shoes, and appeared to have a black handgun tucked under his left arm in the surveillance footage.

Video and photos from the scene have been released alongside this notice.

How to Submit a Tip

Anyone who recognizes the suspects, witnessed the incident, or has additional video footage from the area is asked to contact Detective Carlton at the Clarksville Police Department at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5172.

To remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward, contact the Clarksville-Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477, or submit a tip online at P3tips.com/591.

Previous article
Clarksville Obituary: Sheila Ann Dicey
Next article
APSU Baseball Hosts Western Kentucky in Final Midweek Home Game
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information