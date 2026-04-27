APSU Baseball Hosts Western Kentucky in Final Midweek Home Game

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team hosts Western Kentucky for the Governors’ final midweek at home, starting on Tuesday 6:00pm at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Austin Peay (21-23, 11-10 ASUN) is coming off a series loss to Lipscomb in Nashville last weekend. The Governors fell short in the first two games of the series in one-run decisions before taking game three, as junior DJ Merriweather threw a career-high 7.2 innings and struck out eight batters.

Austin Peay State University has played 21 games decided by three or fewer runs, and 11 one-run games. The Governors are 2-9 in one-run decisions this season.

After going 1-2 in the weekend conference series, Austin Peay State University dropped down to fourth place in the Atlantic Sun Conference Gold Division and is now three games behind first-place North Alabama, and two games ahead of fifth-place Bellarmine. The Governors will look to rebound next weekend, as they face second-place Central Arkansas in more ASUN play.

Western Kentucky (24-21, 9-12 CUSA) is coming off a series win at home against Kennesaw State, as the Hilltoppers came away with wins in the first two games, before dropping the third 9-6. With the pair of wins over Kennesaw State, WKU is now tied for sixth in the Conference USA standings, five games behind fifth-place Dallas Baptist.

A week ago, when the Governors traveled to Bowling Green to take on the Hilltoppers, WKU came away with a 6-4 win. A total of 15 arms were used in the midweek, with Jacob O’Day picking up his third win of the season, as he threw two innings in relief for WKU and struck out five batters.

Pitching Probables

Junior Elijah Underhill will make his fourth start of the season on Tuesday, after starting the midweek against the Toppers last week. Underhill is 1-0 on the hill this season with an 8.20 ERA and 16 strikeouts over 18.2 innings of work. He will go up against left-handed pitcher Dominic Monaco for WKU. He comes into Tuesday with a 1-2 record and a 6.75 ERA and 18 strikeouts across 13.1 innings in eight appearances this season.

Series History

Western Kentucky leads the all-time series 99-66-1, with Austin Peay State University coming into Tuesday with a two-game losing streak in the series. The last time APSU came away with a win over the Toppers was April 25th, 2023, when the Governors came away with a 12-11 win at home.

Broadcast Information

The midweek will be streamed on ESPN+.

Follow Along

Keep up to date with all Governors baseball on the official website of Austin Peay State University Athletics – www.LetsGoPeay.com. Follow @GovsBSB on X and Instagram for all Governors Baseball updates and ticket information as they happen.