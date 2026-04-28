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HomeArts/LeisureRoxy Regional Theatre announces Season 44 and Sponsorship Opportunities
Arts/Leisure

Roxy Regional Theatre announces Season 44 and Sponsorship Opportunities

News Staff
By News Staff

Clarskville's Roxy Regional TheatreClarksville, TN – Thank you, Clarksville, for over four decades of live theatre in historic downtown Clarksville!!  As the Roxy Regional Theatre gears up for their final two productions of this season (our youth production of The Music Man JR., opening May 8th, and the hilarious musical Nunsense, opening June 19th), the Roxy is also looking ahead to Season 44 at the Roxy Regional Theatre — and we hope you are, too!

Tickets will start going on sale later this summer, but in the meantime, we invite you to be a part of the magic by sponsoring one (or more!) of these exciting productions.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
August 21 – August 30, 2026

Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical
October 23 – November 1, 2026

A 1940s Radio Christmas Carol
December 4 – December 20, 2026
Eve Ensler’s The Vagina Monologues
January 15 – January 17, 2027

Peter and the Starcatcher
February 12 – February 27, 2027

August Wilson’s Fences
March 19 – March 28, 2027

Curtains: Young@Part
May 7 – May 16, 2027

Next to Normal
June 18 – June 27, 2027

Various sponsorship levels are available with benefits ranging from program recognition to complimentary tickets and more!  For more information about Season 44 giving opportunities, please click on the button below or check out our Producer’s Menu, and feel free to reach out to us at roxy@roxyregionaltheatre.org or 931.645.7699.  We look forward to seeing you at the Roxy soon!

Sponsorship Opportunities

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast.  During construction of the Clarksville Performing Arts Center, the theatre is temporarily located at 114 Public Square in historic downtown Clarksville. 

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.

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