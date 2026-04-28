Strong Thunderstorm Brings Gusty Winds, Hail Threat to Montgomery County

Clarksville, TN – A strong thunderstorm swept through Montgomery County and surrounding areas early Tuesday morning, bringing the threat of gusty winds and small hail as it moved across the region.

Doppler radar indicated the storm was located near Dover at approximately 1:21am, tracking east at 50 mph and impacting Montgomery County, Stewart County, and Houston County through the early morning hours.

The primary hazards with this system included wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea-sized hail. Officials warned that the gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured outdoor objects, while minor hail could cause light damage to vegetation.

Communities in the storm’s path included Clarksville, Dover, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Vanleer, Cumberland City, Slayden, Indian Mound, Palmyra, Cunningham, Woodlawn, and areas near the Houston County Airport. Motorists traveling along Interstate 24 between mile markers 8 and 17 were also urged to use caution as the storm moved through.

Residents were advised to seek shelter indoors if outside and remain weather-aware as conditions developed.

The storm comes as a Tornado Watch remains in effect for Middle Tennessee, including Montgomery County, until 5:00am, meaning conditions are favorable for the development of severe weather. Officials encourage residents to stay alert for additional warnings as storms continue to move across the area.